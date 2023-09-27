Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Abandoned dog poised for ‘long and happy career’ after joining South Wales Police

27 Sep 2023 1 minute read
South Wales Police’s new canine recruit Sid. Photo South Wales Police /PA Wire

An abandoned dog is poised for a “long and happy career” after joining South Wales Police.

Sid, a Belgian Malinois, was found wandering the streets of Cardiff before being taken in by Cardiff Dogs Home.

He joined South Wales Police on a temporary basis when he became available for adoption.

The force said Sid had successfully passed his assessment and is now a fully licensed general purpose dog.

Inspector Elen Reeves said: “It’s been such a pleasure to watch PD Sid develop in his training since joining South Wales Police, from where he started as an abandoned dog wandering the streets of Cardiff to becoming a much-loved and valued member of TeamSWP, where we hope he will have a long and happy career with us here in the dog section.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the work that Cardiff Dogs Home do and the support they provide us. Sid is an excellent example of the partnership that we have.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.