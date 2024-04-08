Abattoir to diversify with meat vending machine

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

An application for a self-serve meat vending machine building at a livestock market site has been submitted to county planners.

Rhys Evans of Cig Oen Caron seeks permission from Ceredigion County Council planners for the vending machine building at Tregaron cattle market.

Cig Oen Caron operates as an abattoir from Rhyd Y Gwreiddyn in Tregaron, and, until recent years, ran a family butchers in the town centre.

The business still supplies meat for many butchers and businesses throughout the county and produces meat packages to local famers, specialising in cutting and further processing for customers who wish to have their own meat back cut and processed to their own specifications.

Produce

A supporting statement by agent Morgan & Flynn Architectural Services said: “The aim is to create a dedicated space to sell their produce to the local community which originates from the local area.

“The proposed timber-clad building will house two vending machines that will be stocked on a daily basis selling local fresh meat produce in different forms to suit the demand of the local people.

“The building will be located adjacent to the existing built form at the mart site therefore not in an isolated position that would impact the visual appearance of the site.

“The brief from our client was to put forward a planning application for the above as described where there is a demand to provide quality locally-produced meat to the community which has come straight from local farms, prepared locally and sold back to local consumers.”

It added: “The applicant, since taking over the business from his family, has invested in creating a new processing facility at the abattoir where Mr Rhys Evans currently employs four as well as a part-time member.

“Locally, interest has been generated with Rhys’s vision in bringing the abattoir up to 21st century standards whilst also trying to diversify and compete with supermarkets where they will be able to produce burgers, sausages, bacon and other specialities.

“Should the application be successful in terms of gaining planning permission and financial assistance through the Cynnal Y Cardi grant then the applicant envisages a significant increase in employment where the part-time member will become full time as well as an additional three full-time posts.”

The scheme will be considered by county planners at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

