Aber-Carmarthen rail link needed to stop exodus of young people from mid-Wales says former MP

An Aberystwyth-Carmarthen rail link is needed to fight the exodus of young people from mid-Wales, a former MP has said.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are campaigning for a rail link between the two towns saying that it would help boost the economy and push more people away from cars towards public transport.

The development of further rail links within Wales is currently being explored by the Welsh Government as part of the Plaid Cymru and Labour cooperation agreement.

There are plans to develop the case for the railway to Aberystwyth by 2025 and outline the design by 2027.

But Mark Williams, who is a former MP for Ceredigion, said that the county “has a massive problem with depopulation”.

“Too many young people leave our county to seek out opportunities elsewhere,” he told the Tivy-Side Advertiser.

“It could also help build up our local economy, especially in towns and villages along the line.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will continue to fight for the much-needed investment in West Wales even if the Welsh Government show indifference.”

‘Hilly’

His comment came after the First Minister said that good transport routes between the north and south of Wales have “never been possible”.

Mark Drakeford was asked by Al Jazeera why people needed to travel out of Wales and into England in order to travel quickly between the north and south of the country.

The First Minister however replied that it was “in the end just the nature of our geography”.

“We’re a mountainous country. We’re a small country I sometimes read it said that if you flattened Wales out, we’d be maybe as big as France.

“It’s just that all our land is hilly up and down, and easy routes north and south have never been possible.

“So we manage. We have an effective train service, you can drive – it’s not the most straightforward of routes.

“But we’re used to it, it’s what we’ve dealt with for 2000 years.”

