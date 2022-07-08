Aberconwy MP backs 40/1 candidate Suella Braverman for Prime Minister

Aberconwy’s Robin Millar has become one of the first Conservative MPs to publicly back a leadership contender.

Millar said that he was supporting one of the least likely candidates, Suella Braverman, who enters the contest with odds of 40/1.

Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, was the first candidate to publicly declare that she was standing, doing so even before Boris Johnson had announced that he was intending to resign.

She launched an unlikely leadership bid on Robert Peston’s TV programme as support for Mr Johnson crumbled around him on Wednesday night.

So far she also has the support of Sir Desmond Swayne, Jason McCartney and Henry Smith.

Also among the declared candidates are Jake Berry, who has a home on Anglesey and who spent a large part of the first lockdown on the island.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Tom Tugendhat have also declared their candidacies, Rishi Sunak doing so with a slick video that showcased his background.

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi Sign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s resignation from the cabinet on Tuesday helped trigger the mass walkout of ministers that forced Boris Johnson to stand down as Tory leader.

He announced his candidacy with five MP backers already in place, including Leader of the House of Commons Mark Spencer.

