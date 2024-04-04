Aberffraw man jailed after strangling ex-partner

A 37-year-old man has been jailed after punching his ex-partner in the face and strangling her until she couldn’t breath.

Karl Wayne Williams, of Maes Llewelyn, Aberffraw, appeared at Mold Crown court on Wednesday March 27th after pleading guilty to intentional strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm.

On February 3, Williams assaulted his ex-partner, grabbing her by the throat and strangling her until she couldn’t breathe.

She tried to escape but Williams continued the attack, punching her to her face and legs.

Williams then strangled her again and prevented her from leaving, threatening to kill her while she screamed for help.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Violent

Detective Constable Katy Hughes said: “This was an awful and violent attack which made the victim fear for her life. Her bravery throughout this investigation should be commended.

“It is our priority to tackle all reports of violence against women and we will continue to bring offenders to justice.

“I would urge anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse or violence to report it to us or reach out to a support agency. We will listen to you and investigate any report fully.”

Operation Unite is North Wales Police’s response to tackling violence against women and girls.

More information is available here – Operation Unite | North Wales Police

