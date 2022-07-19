Aberporth breaks record for Wales’ highest overnight minimum temperature

Aberporth broke the record for Wales’ highest overnight minimum temperature, the Met Office has said.

The temperature there did not dip below 24.5 celsius, breaking not just Wales’ but the UK’s highest overnight minimum temperature of 23.9 celsius, recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990.

However, Kenley in England also set a new record for the whole of the UK overnight with temperatures not dipping below 25.8 celsius.

Wales also recorded its hottest day on record yesterday with 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire, also set in August 1990.

The record temperatures are yet to be fully verified.

The UK as a whole experienced its warmest night on record on Monday as the extreme heat saw temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.

It comes as a potential high of 41C is predicted for Tuesday, amid growing travel chaos.

🌡️ The UK has provisionally seen the highest daily minimum temperature on record ⚠️ Temperatures didn’t fall below 25°C in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9°C, recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990#heatwave #heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/kwt1VB07OZ — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

The Met Office tweeted: “It has provisionally been the warmest night on record in the UK.

“Temperatures didn’t fall below 25C in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9C, recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990.”

A graphic accompanying the tweet showed the highest overnight minimum temperatures recorded were 24.5C in Aberporth, West Wales, 25.8C in Kenley, in the London Borough of Croydon, and 25.9C at Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

On Monday the temperature peaked at 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record, after 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019 and 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers had warned of a “difficult night of sleeping” before “a pretty unprecedented day” on Tuesday.

She said: “The temperature will be very hot throughout the day, before rising as high as 40C, maybe even 41C in isolated spots across England during the afternoon.”

A possible high of 41C will make the country hotter than Jamaica, the Maldives and Barbados – with rail users warned of delays, cancellations and changes to train services.

