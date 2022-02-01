Aberystwyth town council follow Gwynedd in giving staff St David’s Day off

Aberystwyth town council has become the latest to give staff St David’s Day off.

They follow in the footsteps of Gwynedd council who announced the move last month, after the UK Government snubbed pleas to allow people in Wales the extra bank holiday in line with Scotland’s St Andrews Day and Northern Ireland’s St Patrick’s Day.

Caerphilly County Borough Council have said that they will also lobby both the Welsh Government and UK Government to make St David’s Day a national bank holiday.

Aberystwyth Town Councillor Councillor Jeff Smith put the motion before his fellow councillors at a meeting on Monday.

“It’s a great shame that the Westminster Government has not allowed the Welsh Government to make the day a bank holiday in Wales,” he told the Cambrian News.

“But the town council has now joined a number of institutions and other employers that have created a bank holiday for all intents and purposes for their staff.”

In December, the UK Government rejected calls for a St David’s Day Bank Holiday – claiming too many people commute across the Welsh and English border to make it feasible.

In a letter Paul Scully MP, the Minister for Small Business, poured cold water on any additional Bank Holiday for Wales.

Writing in response to the Gwynedd council’s request, Mr Scully noted, “While we appreciate that the people of Wales want to celebrate their patron saint, more people work across the English/Welsh border than across the English/Scottish border.

“This closer degree of integration could cause greater business disruption. If we had separate bank holidays in England and Wales, the impact on both employees and businesses is difficult to predict.”

The Welsh Government said that they had asked “time after time” for the power to denote 1 March a bank holiday.

