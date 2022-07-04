Aberystwyth University research seeks participants for long-Covid writing project

Researchers from Aberystwyth University are seeking people with experience of long-Covid to get involved in a new writing project.

The university’s Department of English and Creative Writing is studying how creative writing activities might contribute to the management of long-Covid symptoms.

Working with both patients and healthcare practitioners, the project will involve discussions and trial workshops that will help to establish what kinds of creative writing activity might be useful, both for people experiencing long-Covid and for the medical staff supporting their healthcare needs.

The project will build on the researchers’ existing connections with Bronllys Hospital in Brecon and seek to establish new links with healthcare services around Wales.

Participants do not need any previous writing experience and any adult with experience of long-Covid is welcome to apply.

Dr Jacqueline Yallop from the Department of English and Creative Writing, lead researcher on the project, said: “This work builds on other research we have conducted which has explored the links between creativity and health.

“Through this study we will be looking at how creative writing activities can help in the management of medical conditions, with the long-term aim of considering ways in which these interventions could be embedded in the management of medical conditions through prescription and referral.”

The study builds on previous research which explored ways of using creative writing to communicate and manage chronic pain conditions and harnessing the power of poetry to manage anxiety.

If you over 18-years old, have experience of long-Covid, either as a patient of a healthcare provider and are interested in being involved in the project, you can email Ed Garland here…..

