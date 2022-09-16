Aberystwyth University ‘top in Wales for teaching and student satisfaction’

Aberystwyth University is the best University in Wales for teaching excellence and student satisfaction, according to The Times & The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.

This latest success follows Aberystwyth University’s excellent performance in the National Student Survey (NSS) published in July, which confirmed the institution’s status as the top university in Wales for student satisfaction for the sixth consecutive year.

“We are delighted to uphold our long-standing reputation for excellent student satisfaction and exceptional teaching quality,” Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University Professor Elizabeth Treasure said.

“This is testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff, who go the extra mile to ensure that our students have an outstanding student experience and fulfil their potential.”

Aberystwyth University celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

Elizabeth added: “As well as being an opportunity to commemorate the institution’s considerable contribution to the world since opening as Wales’ first university in 1872, it is also a time to celebrate new advancements and future ambitions as we continue to respond to the challenges faced by society today.

“Recent developments include opening Wales’ first Veterinary School and embarking on providing healthcare education provision with our new Nursing degrees. Both of these exciting developments will build resilience in the rural economy and support the growth of a sustainable workforce in mid Wales and beyond.”

Top third

The university ranks in the top third of UK universities featured in the Times guide, which uses the latest data to compile a league table of universities and a comprehensive overview of UK higher education.

Key performance indicators considered in the rankings include student satisfaction with teaching quality and the wider student experience, research quality, student/staff ratios, degree completion rates and graduate prospects.

