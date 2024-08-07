Abolish the Senedd stunt exposes shadow cabinet rifts

Emily Price

A rift in the Senedd shadow cabinet appears to be deepening after a social media stunt by the leader of the Welsh Conservatives sensationally backfired.

Andrew RT Davies posted an image to X on Wednesday (July 7) of a home made ballot box asking visitors to the Vale of Glamorgan show if they thought the Welsh Parliament should be abolished.

Arrived at the Vale of Glamorgan Show! 👨‍🌾 It’s always important to find out people’s views, so we’re holding a (unscientific) poll! Come down to the Vale Conservative stand to have your say! pic.twitter.com/34EiaqqBPD — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) August 7, 2024

Wipe out

As the leader of the opposition in the Senedd Mr Davies earns around £104,000 a year.

Abolishing the Senedd is not Tory party policy – but the most senior Conservative in Wales argued it was “important to find out what people think”.

Shortly after the image was published, Tory sources in Wales and London contacted Nation.Cymru to express their outrage with one saying members were “going ballistic”.

Several Welsh Conservative MSs took to social media in what appeared to be a combined effort to undermine their leader publicly.

Shadow Economy Minister Paul Davies posted to X: “The Conservative Party is clear – it is not Party policy to abolish the Senedd so not sure why this question is even being asked.”

Shadow Rural Affairs Minister Sam Kurtz appeared to support Paul Davies, swiftly reposting the comment.

Labour backbencher Alun Davies said it was good to see the former Welsh Conservative leader “put Andrew in his place”.

Former Welsh Tory leader Lord Nick Bourne also took a sideswipe at Andrew RT Davies with a post saying: “It has NEVER been the policy of the Welsh Conservative Party to abolish the Assembly/Senedd. Why pose this question? Absolutely right Paul.”

Pressure

Shadow Finance Minister Peter Fox posted: “There are always a variety of opinions shared at shows. On the topic, well I believe in devolution the only contention I have is the levers of power have been in the same hands for too long.”

Shadow Minister for Social Services Gareth Davies posted: “I’m on the public record in saying that if I wanted to abolish the Senedd, I’d have never bothered standing for it in the first place.

“My family date back hundreds of years in my constituency and North East Wales, and it’s an honour to represent my home in the Welsh Parliament.”

Shadow Education Minister Tom Giffard posted: “Abolishing the Senedd won’t be on the ballot at the next election – but Labour’s awful record on health, the economy and education will; as well as our positive plan to turn it around. That’s what we’ll be focusing on, I’m sure.”

Shadow Minister for Social Partnership Joel James appeared to be the only Tory backing his leader after he posted a picture of himself grinning beside the pop up ballot.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth waded in to the argument on X saying: “The Tories? Will they try a more distinctive Welsh approach after their recent wipeout? Nope: ‘let’s encourage the eradication of Wales as a nation in own right by scrapping its Parliament’. Oh dear. In 2026 vote Plaid Cymru.”

Yesterday Natasha Asghar, a Muslim shadow cabinet member, criticised her party leader for social media posts about Halal meat in Welsh schools.

Mr Davies went viral on X, formerly Twitter, last week after claiming his constituents had complained to him alleging that a school in the Vale of Glamorgan was offering Halal only lunches to school children.

Before the school was able to confirm that this was “incorrect”, Mr Davies published a letter to the local council on his social media accounts.

It gained millions of views after being shared by English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.

An investigation by Nation.Cymru of Mr Davies’ Facebook page found several highly offensive anti-Islam comments from his followers.

Mr Davies says ignoring constituents’ queries “leaves the field clear for extreme groups to exploit for their own ends”.

Ms Asghar said said had raised concerns directly with Welsh Conservative leader and made her position “abundantly clear”.

