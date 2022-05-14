Absolute unit: Llanrwst farmer sells Limousin bull for world record £189,000

A Llanrwst farmer has sold his first-ever bull for a world record £189,000.

Gerwyn Jones sold the bull, Graiggoch Rambo, for 180,000gns – the equivalent of £189,000. The previous record for a Limousin breed was 147,000gns by County Down breeder Henry Savage and Sons in 2015.

Rambo is the first bull to be offered by the Graiggoch herd, and was sold at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s sale in Carlisle, England.

“The events of the weekend are only just sinking in,” Gerwyn Jones said. “After working with experienced breeders for a long time, I knew Rambo was something special, which was confirmed by the interest and offers received at home prior to the sale.

“I am delighted that my first pedigree-registered Limousin has sold so amazingly well.”

The bull was sold for future breeding in a two-way split to the Whinfellpark herd near Penrith, and the Sportsmans herd, based near Stockport, Cheshire.

Iain Scott of Whinfellpark described Graiggoch Rambo as “possibly the best bull we have ever seen offered for sale at Carlisle”, adding that “Rambo will be going straight to stud to have semen taken”.

The most expensive cow ever sold was Wilodge Poshspice, last February. The cow sold for £262,000 , doubling the previous record set in 2014. Cow values have soared due to IVF meaning they can share their DNA between hundreds of calves.

