Access to free Welsh lessons extended to ‘entire education workforce’

The Welsh Government has announced that for the first time, the provision of free Welsh lessons will be extended to the entire education workforce, including non-teaching staff.

The Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles says that the aim of the initiative is to support a new framework for Welsh in English medium schools, which has just been published

As an integral part of the new Curriculum for Wales, the government says that the framework has been developed by teachers for teachers and is designed to help schools develop their understanding of what to teach, as well as their understanding of progression in learning Welsh.

In using the framework when designing the curriculum and assessment it is hoped schools will encourage greater use of the language and better understanding of Welsh cultures.

Since the scheme opened in September 400 people have signed up and taking part in either community based or on-line self-study courses.

People can access free taster courses, learning resources and training via Cymraeg Gweithlu Addysg | Dysgu Cymraeg, and there is also a sabbatical course available for teachers to learn or improve their Welsh.

A Hwb playlist has also been developed to highlight resources that are currently available to support learning and teaching Welsh in English medium education.

Confidence

Mr Miles recently visited Olchfa Comprehensive in Swansea to see first-hand how they are using the new framework for Welsh in English medium education.

During the visit the Minister joined a year 7 Welsh lesson and was treated to a rendition of ‘Yma o Hyd’ by the school’s vocal group.

The Minister said: “We want everyone to enjoy using the Welsh language and gain confidence in speaking it.

“Cymraeg belongs to us all, whether we sing the national anthem, speak a few words, or use it regularly in our daily lives, it is part of our identity as a nation.

“The ambition is that everyone learning in a school in Wales is supported to enjoy using Welsh, to make continuous progress in learning Welsh and to have the confidence and language skills so they can choose to use Welsh beyond the classroom.

“The new framework provides guidance for schools to effectively develop Welsh as part of their curriculum. Olchfa Comprehensive school is a good example of how Cymraeg is enhancing the learning experiences of learners at an English medium school.

“We are ambitious for our language and I am pleased to be able to extend the offer of free Welsh lessons to all school staff, providing an opportunity for more staff members to learn a new skill and support the development of Cymraeg in English medium schools.”

