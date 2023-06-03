Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Achieving independence has never been more important – Scottish First Minister

03 Jun 2023 1 minute read
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf. Photo Lesley Martin

There has “never been a more important time” for Scotland to become independent, First Minister Humza Yousaf has declared.

Mr Yousaf was speaking before taking to the streets of his Glasgow Pollok constituency on Saturday as he attempts to make the economic case for independence – frequently seen as one of the toughest sells for the Yes movement.

The First Minister said: “There has never been a more important time for the people of Scotland to seize the opportunities of independence and escape Westminster.

“The current UK political system is broken and has failed to support people in Scotland during a Westminster cost-of-living crisis.

“On top of the damage being inflicted by cruel Westminster policies, the Tories are undermining the Scottish Parliament at every opportunity and Labour are sitting on their hands – the SNP is the only party prepared to stand up and defend devolution.

“Today, I’ll be taking the SNP’s positive vision for an independent Scotland built on the principles of a wellbeing economy that puts working families first – rather than big business – where our democracy is protected and strengthened.”

Vivian O’Blivion
Vivian O’Blivion
1 hour ago

“independence has never been more important”
”defend devolution”
Contradictory witterings fae the man without a plan.

Dai Rob
Dai Rob
27 minutes ago
Reply to  Vivian O’Blivion

What would be your plan then? Do you think the Scottish Govt should sit back & continue to let London reign in the powers back to WM?

A.Redman
A.Redman
13 minutes ago
Reply to  Dai Rob

Not one household in Scotland received any money to help with fuel costs?🤔

Frank
Frank
5 minutes ago

Go for it and good luck. Cymru should go for it too.

