Adam Price and Mark Drakeford clashed on whether Wales should have say on Prince of Wales title

Adam Price and Mark Drakeford disagreed on whether the Senedd and Welsh Government should have a say on the Prince of Wales title in the aftermath of the Queen’s death.

Correspondence between them in the days after King Charles III announced that Prince William would succeed him as the Prince of Wales shows that Mark Drakeford argued that it was up to the Royal Family to decide.

In a letter dated 12 September Adam Price calls for “a debate and vote in the Senedd, enabling us to reach a clear position” on the Prince of Wales title.

“Furthermore, I am sure you will agree that in order for the national discussion to bear the gravitas and importance it merits, it should culminate in a debate and vote in the Senedd, enabling us to reach a clear position,” he said.

In a reply on 16 September, the day of the King’s visit to Wales, Mark Drakeford responds to say that he sees “no immediate role for the Welsh Government along the lines you suggest”.

“In the fullness of time, it will be a matter for the Palace to determine how they wish to develop a discussion on the future,” he says.

“And, in the light of the Queen’s death, it seems very reasonable that they should be allowed time and space to do this.”

‘Key role’

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS told Nation.Cymru that he “respectfully disagrees” with the First Minister when he says that “it is a matter for the Palace to determine how they wish to develop a discussion on any future investiture and the title of the Prince of Wales”.

“Wales is a modern democratic country. Decisions about Wales should be made in Wales by the people of Wales and through their elected representatives. This is no different.

“I do not personally believe that there is a need for the role of a royal “Prince of Wales” in a modern, democratic Wales, nor do I believe, given the exacerbating cost of living crisis, the historical sensitives, that an investiture would be appropriate or acceptable.

“However, others will have differing views. It’s imperative that we as a nation have a meaningful, inclusive, and respectful discussion around the title and any subsequent investiture.

“The Welsh Government has a key role in leading that conversation, as does the Senedd as our principal democratic body elected to represent the views of the people of Wales. That national discussion should culminate in a debate and vote in the Senedd, enabling us to reach a clear position as a nation.”

Adam Price’s letter

Annwyl Mark,

I welcome your remarks this morning that there should be a national discussion ahead of any investiture ceremony following the announcement by King Charles III that there will be a new Prince of Wales.

As a democrat, I know that you will be eager for this debate to not only be as inclusive as possible but also wide-ranging in scope so that Wales can have a truly meaningful discussion surrounding the ‘Prince of Wales’ title and its status (if any) as part of our constitution.

The Welsh Government clearly has a key role in leading that conversation, as does the Senedd as our principal democratic body elected to represent the views of the people of Wales.

Furthermore, I am sure you will agree that in order for the national discussion to bear the gravitas and importance it merits, it should culminate in a debate and vote in the Senedd, enabling us to reach a clear position.

I look forward to hearing your views in greater detail and hope we can work together to spark this important national conversation in due time.

Mark Drakeford’s reply

Annwyl Adam,

Thank you for your letter of 12 September.

I see no immediate role for the Welsh Government along the lines you suggest. In interviews, I have noted that there will very likely be, in due course, public discussion on the role of the Prince of Wales in this new period.

Now is plainly not the time for such a discussion; respect demands that the formal period of mourning should be allowed to conclude.

In the fullness of time, it will be a matter for the Palace to determine how they wish to develop a discussion on the future and, in the light of the Queen’s death, it seems very reasonable that they should be allowed time and space to do this.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

