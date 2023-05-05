Adam Price knew of serious problems within Plaid Cymru five years ago – Bethan Sayed

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price “knew” of serious problems within the party back in 2018, according to a former Senedd Member.

Bethan Sayed, who represented Plaid Cymru until 2021, says Adam Price waited “for problems to pile up” rather than deal with them immediately.

Her comments come after a damning report identified a need to “detoxify a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny” within the party.

Adam Price says he is “sorry” for the findings of the report, which made 82 recommendations for improvement.

Referring to “misogyny” and “people complaining yet not being heard” Bethan Sayed told S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le:”Adam knew they existed and he should have come in as leader and said ‘Right’, from the very start, and realise what he had to do, rather than wait for the problems to pile up and that it comes out in the press in such a way.”

Sexual harassment

On Wednesday, a report into the party’s internal culture found examples of “sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination” within the party, adding that they were not “isolated cases.”

A group, led by former Plaid politician Nerys Evans, started looking at complaints about the party’s internal culture last December.

The report found “a lack of collective leadership and governance across the party which has meant that these issues have worsened over the last few years”.

In response to the report, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said: “I want to apologise to all those that have either experienced or witnessed unacceptable behaviour within the party.

“This isn’t the party that we want to be, but clearly a culture has been allowed within the party for too long that has has allowed unacceptable behaviour of this type to be tolerated in a way that it shouldn’t be.”

