Adam Price reiterates Plaid Cymru’s opposition to nuclear weapons

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price called for a full economic embargo to be imposed on Russia and the banning of all nuclear weapons during a TV interview on Sunday.

He also urged the United Nations to adopt a motion to create a peacekeeping mission for Ukraine during the interview.

Mr Price was quizzed on the party’s position on quitting NATO and scrapping the UK’s Trident nuclear missile programme during an appearance on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge show to discuss next week’s local elections.

The presenter asked Mr Price if his stance on nuclear weapons and opposition to NATO had changed after he’d seen first hand the devastation caused by the Russian invasion on a recent visit to Ukraine.

Anti-nuclear

Responding, Mr Price said: “We’re an anti-nuclear party.

“That’s absolutely essential, I think in a world now where, as I think Khrushchev granddaughter was saying only yesterday, we are closer to the possibility of nuclear war than we’ve been, for many, many generations.

“And so, we need to ban those weapons of mass destruction in the same way that we’ve done with chemical and biological weapons.

“But the absolute priority at this point, Sophie, must be showing a practical solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

“That means a full economic embargo – which still isn’t in place.

“You know, we’ve got to get that full economic embargo against the Russian state, and we have to, I think show a level of international leadership that’s been sadly lacking.

“The UN I think, has been absent for a large part of this conflict. It was good to see the Secretary General visiting Kyiv recently.

“We’d like to see the motion at the UN General Assembly creating a UN peacekeeping mission as a means by which the international community can show a practical means of demonstrating solidarity with the people.

Cuban Missile Crisis

Speaking on Saturday, the great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev said Russia and the West are closer to nuclear war than during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Nina Khrushcheva, an academic whose great-grandfather was leader of the Soviet Union during the 1962 standoff, warned the conflict in Ukraine is more dangerous because neither side appears prepared to “back off.”

Ms Khrushcheva said despite a “war of words” during the period of Cold War brinkmanship, both President John F Kennedy and Khrushchev agreed to de-escalate as soon as there was a real threat of nuclear action.

Speaking on the Today programme, she said it was “clear” the current conflict was a proxy war between the West and Russia in which Ukraine is “to some degree a pawn”.

Ms Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School in New York, said of the 1962 crisis: “What really saved the world at the time was that both Khrushchev and Kennedy, whatever they thought of each other’s ideology and disagreed with it, and didn’t want to give in and blink first, yet when the threat appeared of a potential conflict of any kind they immediately backed off.

“We are closer to more issues, nuclear, than any other way, because I don’t see today any side, particularly the Russian side, backing off, and that’s what really scares me the most.”

