Adam Price says he suffered from ‘suicidal depression’ before embracing gay identity

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said that he suffered from “suicidal depression” during his time at university in Cardiff before embracing his gay identity.

Speaking at the PinkNews Cardiff Summer Reception, he said that he had once walked home in the early 1990s with his eyes closed, hoping he would be knocked down by a car.

He called on the Senedd to deliver on the government’s LGBT Action Plan to “deliver the kind of society that we want to see”.

“We can get there,” he added, “but we’ve got to be kind and support each other and hold each other to account and if we do, we will get there together,” he said.

Speaking of his experiences as a young man, he said: “I came here to Cardiff for University and even though we had a very active LGBT society there was something in me that was holding me back.

“I remember literally walking home from the centre of town with my eyes closed, hoping that I’d be knocked down by a car.

“It was my suicidal depression that many of us will identify with. Because I couldn’t find a way out for myself, I couldn’t see a road to happiness.

“I had no role models, I was basically taught to have a deep feeling of shame.”

‘Imperfect’

He then went on to explain his life today as a father and proud LGBT leader of a political party.

“Until one day, finally, I decided I’m going to love myself. And today my daughter is one year old – I did sing her happy birthday, I’m not a terrible father,” he said.

“My four-year-old’s got chickenpox. I never imagined that I would be here today, an LGBT leader of a political party – imperfect and flawed and has got a lot of growing and learning still to do – and I’m committed to doing that.”

The annual PinkNews Cardiff Summer Reception was held at The National Museum in Cardiff and supported by Welsh Law firm Lewis Silkin, alongside community partners Trans Aid Cymru.

The reception saw Adam speak to members of the LGBTQ+ community and businesses alongside PinkNews Founder and CEO Benjamin Cohen and Co-Founder of Trans Aid Cymru Shash Appan.

Also in attendance and speaking at the event were Hannah Blythyn MS, Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservative Group and Jeremy Miles MS, Minister for Education and the Welsh Language.

The Cardiff Summer Reception is this year’s first in the annual series of events hosted by PinkNews which sees the media company hosting receptions in each of the devolved administrations of Cardiff, Wales; Edinburgh, Scotland and Belfast, Northern Ireland, in addition to a final summer reception held within Westminster, London.

The purpose of each event is to bring together key politicians across all political parties within each nation to meet and speak with LGBTQ+-led businesses, charities and wider communities, they said.

They said that the receptions were also “an opportunity to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community during Pride month and for the political parties to announce new legislation or key changes to policy within the LGBTQ+ space”.

