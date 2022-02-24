Adam Price says Vladmir Putin has ‘declared war on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation’

Adam Price has said that Vladimir Putin has “declared war on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation” and plans to ” extinguish a separate Ukrainian identity”.

The Plaid Cymru leader was speaking this morning after returning from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. He and Wales’ Counsel General Mick Antoniw returned yesterday following advice that the security situation has deteriorated.

Russian forces launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes and explosions in major cities, this morning.

Adam Price said that the sight of a democratic country being invaded should “chill us and shock us into action”.

“Putin justifying his premeditated and unprovoked invasion of a European democracy – something Russia under his brutal regime clearly is not – by saying he is to ‘demilitarise and denazify’ Ukraine, is gaslighting at a global and horrific scale,” he said.

“We should be under no doubt this means Russia plans to arrest, murder Ukraine’s elected leaders, activists and all those who would oppose the extinguishing of a separate Ukrainian identity. Harrowing accounts I heard from families of those in occupied territories underlines this

“The sight of tanks invading a sovereign democratic European state, its capital shelled – a country by no means perfect but one like ours with competitive elections, independent newspapers, free trade unions, human rights campaigners – should chill us and shock us into action.

“Putin has declared war on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation. But this is also a declaration of war against democracy itself. When lies were told in 1938 we believed them. When tanks rolled in 1956 and 1968 we did nothing. We cannot afford to make that same mistake again.”

Ivano Frankivsk airport in Western Ukraine – Carpathian Mountains, close to Polish border pic.twitter.com/JSfHhArGt3 — Mick Antoniw MS/AS 💙 (@MickAntoniw1) February 24, 2022

Earlier Wales’ Counsel General Mick Antoniw, who visited Ukraine along with Adam Price, posted a video of an explosion in the country. His family is from Ukraine.

“Grim, grim news as Putin escalates invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“All our thoughts and support should now be with the Ukrainian people who are taking up arms to defend their country. My personal thoughts with my family in Ukraine.

“Ukrainian forces recaptured town of Shchastia. Fighting in many places all over Ukraine. My cousin rang me say he will stay there to the end!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

