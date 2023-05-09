Adam Price to quit as Plaid Cymru leader

Martin Shipton

Adam Price has agreed to step down as the leader of Plaid Cymru, we have been told.

It is understood that he wants to leave the post at once, but that others are wanting a more organised handover.

Mr Price’s departure follows the publication last week of a report that said the party had failed to deal with a toxic internal culture where sexual harassment had been tolerated.

In the wake of the report’s publication, former Labour Cabinet Minister Ken Skates said that the cooperation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru should be ended because Plaid was now a tainted brand.

At first Mr Price resisted calls for him to resign, saying it would be irresponsible to walk away.

But pressure has mounted and an emergency meeting of the party’s Senedd group took place after Tuesday’s plenary session.

One source said Mr Price had been told to resign by party chair Marc Jones, a Wrexham councillor.

Mr Price has been seen as one of Plaid Cymru’s brightest stars.

He was first elected to Westminster for his home constituency of Carmarthen East & Dinefwr in 2001, winning the seat from Labour.

He quickly became a force to be reckoned with at Westminster, exposing how Tony Blair’s government had favoured the Indian steel magnate and Labour donor Lakshmi Mittal at the expense of the Welsh steel industry. Later Mr Price was at the forefront of the campaign to impeach Prime Minister Blair over what he convincingly argued was the illegal invasion of Iraq.

Harvard

Unusually for a politician he took a voluntary career break for six years, excelling as a student at Harvard University before being elected to the then National Assembly in 2016.

Two years later he was elected as party leader, defeating Leanne Wood, the incumbent.

He announced a plan to win independence for Wales in about 10 years, but it was dependent on Plaid leading the Welsh Government following the Senedd election in 2021.

Instead, Labour won the election easily and retained power, largely because of the perception that First Minister Mark Drakeford had led the nation well during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Labour’s success also crushed any hope of Plaid joining it in coalition, with Mr Price as First Minister.

In recent months the party has been mired in allegations of sexual harassment and bullying.

It will now have to elect a new leader.

It is understood that a joint meeting of Plaid’s Senedd group and the party’s national executive committee will take place on Wednesday.

