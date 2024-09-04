Additional rail services for Wales v Turkey game

Transport for Wales (TfW) is providing additional rail services for fans traveling to Cardiff for the Wales V Turkey game this Friday.

TfW has been working closely with the FAW to prioritise and strengthen services for fans travelling in and out for the game.

Fans travelling to watch Wales’ first international football match under new boss Craig Bellamy should check updated timetables and plan ahead.

Strengthened routes

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer said: “At TfW we’re proud to be delivering a transport network that supports major events throughout Wales.

“So far this year, we’ve successfully provided rail services for five major sporting events bringing in over 100,000 fans to Cardiff and this summer’s event calendar has seen us bring in additional 164,000 music fans.

“We’re now looking forward to the Wales V Turkey football match this Friday and we look forward to transporting fans to and from the game.

“We’ve planned additional rail services and strengthened certain routes that will provide more capacity for travelling fans.”

“We expect services to be busy and we encourage fans to allow plenty of time for their journey.”

The weekend following the match (Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September) will see closure of the Marches line between Newport and Shrewsbury for key engineering works with a rail replacement service in place.

Cardiff City Stadium is approximately 1.3 miles from Cardiff Central Station. Some local services do run from both Ninian Park and Grangetown Stations back to Cardiff Central but customers should still allow plenty of time as these may become very busy.

The last planned services from Cardiff Central on Friday 6 September are: Chester via Shrewsbury & Wrexham General – 22.34

Gloucester – 23.12

Bristol Temple Meads – 23:30

Hereford – 22:08

Newport – 00.30

Swansea – 01.00

Carmarthen – 23.15

Maesteg – 22.28

Pontypridd – 23.46

Ystrad Mynach – 23.22

Rhymney – 22.34

Treherbert – 22.59

Aberdare – 22.44

Merthyr Tydfil – 22.26

Ebbw Vale – 23.02

Penarth – 23.05

Penarth – 23.05

Barry Island – 23.28 *An additional service to Pontypridd via the City line will also run from Ninian Park Station at 22:20

