Additional sailings to Ireland added following Holyhead Port closure

Additional ferry services have been put in place to help deal with the closure of Holyhead Port until at least the middle of January.

The ferry company Stena Line, which owns the Port of Holyhead, confirmed earlier this week that due to damage caused during Storm Darragh, services from the port would be suspended.

It said there were two incidents at the berth at Terminal 3 on 6 December that resulted in part of the structure collapsing and rendering it unusable.

It added that the damage is still being assessed and had taken the decision to keep the ferry berths closed until January 15 to “provide certainty” for passengers, freight customers and ferry operators.

Fishguard

In response to the closure additional services have been provided by Stena and Irish Ferries at alternative ports, with Irish Ferries due to begin a new service from Fishguard later today (20 December).

The ferry companies are contacting their customers, and passengers are also encouraged to check the ferry companies’ websites for the very latest information.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “I’d like to thank everyone for their efforts so far in working to ensure people can travel to and from Ireland.

“Both myself, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning and the First Minister continue to work closely in partnership with the Irish Government on this issue. There have been extensive efforts to bring everyone together to quickly and effectively find and implement solutions, also including the UK Government, the Metro Mayor for Liverpool and others.

“I understand how important it is for people to be able to travel home at this time of year, the ferry companies are delivering on alternative routes and I thank them for this. I would urge passengers to check the ferry websites to find the latest information on how they can travel.

“Partners such as Transport for Wales and local authorities have also been working to ensure smooth traffic flow to the alternative ports, as they will experience increased activity.

“I know the situation will have caused anxiety at this particular time of year, when travel to see loved ones is so important. I am grateful to all our partners who have made every effort to deal with this situation.”

