Admiral insurance worker ‘told customer she wasn’t allowed to speak to him in Welsh’

The Admiral insurance group has been criticised by a customer who was told by one of its call centre employees that she wasn’t allowed to talk to him in Welsh.

Steffan ap Breian, a Welsh language teacher from Pontypool, said: “I called Admiral to buy car insurance. I spoke to a young woman on the phone who revealed that she was fluent in Welsh while she was preparing a quote for me.

“As I responded in Welsh she claimed that the company has a definite policy which prevents its staff from speaking Welsh to customers. I checked again that she was fluent in Welsh by speaking to her in Welsh and she responded quickly and correctly to my enquiries in English. On each occasion I asked three questions but she again claimed that her employer’s rules prevented her from speaking Welsh to a customer.

“I strongly emphasise that my complaint is not against the young member of staff but against Admiral. I think they are breaking the standards.

“I know and accept that some of the big companies in Wales see themselves as being ‘beyond our Welsh laws’ or the very weak standards currently in place. But Admiral has received a significant amount of financial assistance from the Welsh Government and should respect the language rights of Welsh speakers.”

A spokeswoman for Admiral said: “We try to be as flexible as possible to our customers’ requests. If a customer calls and wishes to speak to someone in Welsh, if there is a Welsh speaking colleague available, they can conduct the call as usual in this language.

“Wherever there are scripts which need to be read out on a call, these need to be read in English and we would inform the customer of this when agreeing to conduct the rest of the call in Welsh.

“Any further interaction in Welsh would be dependent on a Welsh speaker being available. Unfortunately on this occasion it appears that our agent has made a mistake and not followed the correct procedure. We’re sorry about this and will also be contacting the customer directly to explain what has happened and to offer an apology. We’ll also be reminding our agents of the correct procedure.”

Mr ap Breian disputed the company’s response, saying: “[The Admiral employee] did not break their rules – she was too terrified of losing her job for speaking our language in our own country so she spoke English and sounded for the most part like she was repeating a training manual script.

“They are using colonial occupation speak to say sod off we don’t talk to the natives, blaming the member of staff and cloaking their intention to carry on with their anti Welsh language stance. They have been doing this since the Gwion Schiovane complaint in 2013 and got away with it.

“The Labour unionist government gave huge grant to Admiral so it’s doubtful any government source will rap their knuckles.

“This is the realpolitik for the Welsh speaker in British-occupied Cymru. We are disregarded and treated as foreigners in our own country.

“A senior manager already rang me and attempted to discuss a complaint in English. This is a typical British tactic – ignore, be the superior occupying power, the natives must do as they are told There shall be No Welsh here. Welsh Not.”

Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones said: “In our most recent Assurance Report we noted concerns that a number of Welsh speakers had experienced someone preventing them from speaking Welsh in their everyday lives.

“In our discussions with numerous companies we always remind them of individuals’ rights to use the Welsh language and that their policies should reflect this.

“Our understanding is that it is Admiral’s policy to conduct dialogue with customers in Welsh, if possible, but we will be liaising with the company to remind them of their responsibilities.

“I would, however, like to remind anyone that they can ask us to investigate if they believe an organisation has interfered with their freedom to communicate with another individual in Welsh.”

A grant of nearly £700,000 given to Admiral by the Welsh Government in 2017 was criticised at the time. The cash was given to Admiral to create 193 new jobs.

Professor Dylan Jones Evans of the University of South Wales said he found it hard to believe taxpayers’ money was given to a “firm that makes a substantial profit every year”.

Admiral had made £193m that year as Wales’ only FTSE-listed company.

The Cardiff-based company employed 6,000 people in Wales at the time, and hoped that 193 customer service and sales jobs would be created after the successful bid for a £668,500 government business plan grant.

Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price said at the time: “You have to question whether it’s sensible use of public money to invest in a company which is hugely successful – a £1bn plus turnover, (it’s) very, very profitable.

“When resources are so scarce, should we be actually providing money to a company that does not really need it?”

An Admiral spokesman said: “Wales is one of the fastest growing financial services centres in the UK and Admiral is delighted to be able to launch its new venture into the lending market here in our home city of Cardiff.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “Admiral is an important success story and we make no apology for supporting the creation of nearly 200 jobs in Wales which help those entering and re-entering the employment market.”

Mr ap Breian pointed out that in 2013 there had been a similar complaint about Admiral and its attitude to the Welsh Language. The company apologised after Welsh speaker Gwion Schiavone said he had been told that every conversation had to be conducted in English to satisfy regulators.

At the time the then First Minister Carwyn Jones said: “It doesn’t make business sense for a company to be seen as one which fails to provide services in Welsh, especially a big company. I would think that Admiral would want to ensure that services in Welsh are available.”

