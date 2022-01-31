Advanced voting to take place in county as part of voter turnout pilot

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

Caerphilly County Borough residents will be able to vote on the weekend before council elections as part of a pilot scheme to increase voter participation.

The council’s Ty Penallta headquarters in Tredomen will be open to the public on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 for people to vote in advance of the main election day on May 5 – which will run as normal.

The voting process for those wanting to vote early will remain the same, but will take place at the council chambers between 10am and 4pm.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is one of four local authorities to have signed up to take part in the Welsh Government scheme. Councils in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend and Torfaen have also signed up.

The aim of the pilot is to increase engagement and turn-out in the council elections by making the voting process as “accessible as possible”.

The report presented to the council on Wednesday, January 26 stated: “It will ensure that everyone who wants to vote, can vote, and offers a wider choice to residents.”

In the local government and community council elections, 16 and 17-year-olds will also have the right to vote.

Leader of the council, Cllr Philippa Marsden said “The whole point of this is to encourage as many people as possible to engage with the voting process.”

The council’s IT system is currently being reviewed to ensure the pilot and the election will take place lawfully.