Advisory group will aim to drive economic growth in Wales

A new economic advisory group has been launched aimed at driving growth in Wales as well as helping to shape the UK’s industrial strategy.

Leaders from the Welsh government, business, industry, universities and unions will work with Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens to shape Welsh priorities for the next Spending Review.

Ambition

Announcing the Advisory Group at the annual CBI Wales dinner in Cardiff, Jo Stevens said: “My new Economic Advisory Group will harness Welsh talent, ambition and creativity to usher in a new era of prosperity and growth for our nation.

“We are forging a new partnership with businesses, workers and unions to drive growth and put more money in people’s pockets.

“This is about jobs for you, investment in where you live, opportunities for your children.

“Working alongside the Welsh Government and our industry leaders we will rekindle Wales’s proud industrial roots with the jobs and industries of the future.”

