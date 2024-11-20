Affordable Christmas Elf Trail through Cardiff’s historic arcades

A Christmas Elf Trail and Santa’s Grotto visit will take children and parents on an adventure through Cardiff’s historic arcades this festive season, for just £5 per child.

The Morgan Quarter, made up of the Morgan and Royal Arcade, will soon become a hive of festive activity as their annual Christmas activities kick off.

Santa’s Grotto will return to the shopping arcade, plus a brand-new interactive elf trail led by Jolly the Elf.

Jolly will guide families on a mission through the historic arcade searching for some cheeky elves who have escaped Santa’s Grotto.

Meet Santa

Once the elves have been found, the trail will culminate at Santa’s Grotto where each child will receive a personal interaction and a small gift from Santa himself.

The hour-long activity will run every Saturday from 10.30am to 3.30pm from Saturday, November 23, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales.

There are 12 spaces available per session, with the event selling out last year due to its popularity.

There will be activities happening in the Grotto to keep children entertained while waiting including: ​

Write a letter to give to Santa.​

Decorate a paper Christmas tree.

Parents will also have access to exclusive offers from Morgan Quarter businesses on completion of the trail.

Festive delight

Morgan Quarter centre manager Marika Jones said: “We’re thrilled to host Santa and his elves at the Morgan Quarter, and we look forward to welcoming families to our brand-new elf trail.

“We are the home of independent retailers and Christmas is always a special time of year in the Morgan and Royal Arcade as thousands visit our stores for unique gift ideas.”

Marika added: “Our festive light displays have become a favourite sight for visitors to Cardiff city centre at Christmas, and we can’t wait to see our beautiful arcades lit up once more from November 14th.”

Morgan Quarter switched on its festive decorations last week and is part of The Light of Winter Trail through Cardiff this year. Further detail here: https://www.visitcardiff.com/events/the-light-of-winter/

Tickets for Santa’s Grotto and the Elf Trail are available to book from Eventbrite.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

