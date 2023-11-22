Affordable homes plan for town dubbed ‘one of UK’s best places to live’

Plans have been submitted for affordable homes in a Pembrokeshire town described as one of the best places to live in the UK.

Wales & West Housing Association has sought permission for 91, one, two, three and four bedroomed homes near Adams Drive, Narberth.

Narberth was featured in The Sunday Times 2023 Best Places to Live Guide, where it was described as having “a town centre that punches far above its weight”.

28 affordable homes are proposed, along with 12 houses as Low-Cost Home Ownership Units, the remaining 51 homes for open market sale.

Outline planning permission for a residential development on the agricultural land site – now lapsed – was approved in 2010.

Agent Asbri Planning Ltd, in a supporting statement, said: “Approximately half of the homes proposed will be for social rent or offered for sale as part of a discounted home ownership scheme for local people who want to buy their own home but cannot afford the high cost of houses in Narberth.”

Local connection

The statement continued: “As a not-for-profit organisation, which operates under charitable rules to bring benefit to their communities, these open market homes would allow Wales & West Housing to self-fund the development without the need for social housing grant or financial support from the Welsh Government. This is therefore an opportunity to provide more affordable housing for local people and families.”

The discounted sale properties will be delivered via Wales & West Housing’s ‘Own Home Cymru’ scheme which helps buyers with a local connection to purchase a home of their own at 70 per cent of market value without the need for a deposit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

