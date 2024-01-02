Affordable homes planned for car park site

A developer has revealed plans for the transformation of a town centre car park into affordable housing.

GHR Developments Ltd has announced it is intending to apply for full planning permission for the project, for the rear of the Market Place car park in Blackwood.

Highly sustainable

The proposed development is for 59 affordable homes with access, drainage, landscaping and associated works.

The properties would be a mixture of one and two bedroom units, according to a report published by Apex Transport Planning.

The site is “highly sustainable” and its location will benefit residents who do not own a car, Apex added.

The developer is hosting a public event between 10am and 4pm on Friday January 19, at Unit 3, Market Place, where residents can review and comment on the proposals.

Views welcomed

Kevin Etheridge, an independent county councillor for Blackwood, has encouraged people to attend.

He said he and his colleagues “welcome all residents and members of the public of Blackwood to come and share their views”.

