Afghans who risked their lives helping UK to be housed on Welsh military camp

A military camp in Wales will be used to house scores of people fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan, who risked their lives to support the UK.

East Camp, a Ministry of Defence (MoD) housing estate in St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan, will house 50 people by the end of the month, with more joining them in mid-April.

The site, which can host a maximum of 180, will be used by families who are eligible under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

Interpreters

ARAP supports people and their families who worked for, or with, the UK government and British armed forces in Afghanistan – such as interpreters.

An MoD spokesperson said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to those brave Afghans who risked their lives working alongside our forces in support of the UK mission.

“To ensure ARAP-eligible families can begin a settled life in the UK as quickly as possible, the UK Government is offering transitional and settled accommodation from the Defence Estate, including at East Camp St Athan.

Temporarily

“Eligible Afghans will be housed there temporarily for an approximate period of six weeks before moving to more settled accommodation.”

Afghan citizens who are eligible for relocation to the UK under ARAP may come with a partner, dependent children and additional family members who are deemed eligible by the MoD and suitable for relocation by the Home Office.

Those who arrive in the UK under the ARAP scheme have indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

The MoD said it is working with the Welsh Government and the Vale of Glamorgan Council to ensure that the project is managed “with everybody in mind”, especially those who live locally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

