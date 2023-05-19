Age Cymru urging older people to apply for ‘off-grid’ energy bill payments before deadline

Older people living in ‘off-grid’ homes have less than two weeks to apply for up to £600 worth of support towards their energy bills.

Age Cymru is urging older people who live ‘off-grid’ and don’t have their heating supplied by an energy company, to claim their £400 support from the UK Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme (Alternative Funding) as soon as possible to make the 31 May deadline.

The support is specifically aimed at those without a domestic energy meter or contract with an energy supplier.

Typically, people eligible for this support might live in properties without a connection to an electricity or gas supply such as remote homes, park or mobile homes, caravans, houseboats, and permanent Gypsy and Traveller sites.

The support is also available to those who pay care fees to live in a care home or supported accommodation, as well as those living in social or private rented accommodation with a business energy connection or a communal electricity supply.

Additional support

People who primarily heat their homes with bottled gas, coal, wood, or oil products are eligible to claim an additional £200 under the UK Government’s Alternative Fuel Payment Alternative Fund (AFP AF), again by the 31 May 2023.

To make an application for the £400 payment visit the website or call 0808 175 3287.

To make an application for the £200 additional funding, visit the website or call 0808 175 3943.

Age Cymru has developed a cost-of-living page on its website that is packed full of information to help older people cope with the current financial challenges.

If anyone would like to seek the support of the Charity’s information and advice service about this or any other matter, call 0300 303 44 98 between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, or email advice@agecymru.org.uk.

