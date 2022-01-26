Agents behind glamping plan claim steps would be taken to ‘reduce’ impact on castle

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Agents behind a plan for glamping facilities have claimed steps would be taken to reduce the impact on a nearby castle, if is given the go ahead.

Proposals have been submitted for a mixture of 12 glamping pods and three en-suite safari tents as part of a large extension at Lady Margaret’s Park Caravan Club Site in Chirk.

The agents say landscaping work and tree planting would be carried out so that the impact on Grade I listed building, Chirk castle, is minimised.

The site for the proposed glamping plan is owned by the Caravan and Motorhome Club (CAMC), which is currently looking to improve its facilities across the UK.

Its agents say the firm “wishes to diversify and enhance the facilities” to meet “the high standards its membership requires”.

A total of 15 all-weather pitches would also be added for touring caravans and motorhomes. The site is located next the grounds of Chirk Castle and already has 103 pitches.

Planning agents working on the organisation’s behalf said the field chosen for development had previously been used for caravan rallies.

In a planning statement entered with Wrexham Council, they claimed the proposals would have a positive impact on the local economy.

‘Membership requires’

They said: “The CAMC wishes to diversify and enhance the facilities at the site in order to meet both the high standards its membership requires and also ensure increased compliance with disability and other regulations.

“The proposal seeks an extension to the established existing touring caravan site.

“A number of benefits will arise from the development proposal, including increased patronage resulting in economic benefit to the town and wider district, and a variety of accommodation types to cater for varied clientele.

“For the above reasons it is considered that the application should be brought forward for approval by Wrexham County Borough Council.

“The applicants intend to undertake works in early 2022 so requests that the application is determined promptly with engagement with the applicant throughout the application process should additional information or clarification be required.”

The application would also result in the creation of a car park and linen store to serve the glamping area.

Meanwhile, a service point would be built for the new touring caravan and motorhome pitches.

The local authority is expected to make a decision on the proposals at a later date.