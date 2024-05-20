‘Aggressive’ beggar slapped with Criminal Behavioural Order

A Merthyr Tydfil man who has been responsible for repeated instances of anti-social behaviour and “aggressive begging” has been slapped with a Criminal Behavioural Order.

Officers say Bleddyn Rees has been responsible for a number of issues within Merthyr Town Centre and has regularly targeted vulnerable people asking for money.

When they declined, he would become verbally aggressive and confrontational towards them putting them in fear of their safety.

Partnership work between South Wales Police, Merthyr Tydfil Community Safety Partnership and the Merthyr Neighbourhood policing team has resulted in obtaining a Criminal Behaviour Order on Rees.

Arrest

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “The effort and hard work that has been put in by all involved has seen the arrest of Bleddyn for 10 breaches of his Community Protection Notice.

“A large case file of evidence was put together and sent to the court who have issued a Criminal Behaviour Order to Bleddyn which will run for the next 2 years.”

Exclusion

Rees can no longer approach people for money or sit on the pavement with a plastic cup, hat or newspaper to accept money.

He can only enter the exclusion area of Merthyr Tydfil Town Centre if attending a pre-arranged appointment.

Rees can enter the town centre area to attend his bank – but must leave as soon as the transaction has concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

