Agriculture reforms could have disproportionate effect on Welsh speakers – campaigners warn

Emily Price

Language campaigners have raised fears that Welsh Government post-Brexit agriculture reforms will have a disproportionate effect on Welsh speaking communities.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has today called on the Welsh Government to cooperate with farmers and consider the implications for the Welsh language.

Thousands of frustrated farmers are expected in Cardiff Bay today to protest against farm subsidy proposals which have been branded ‘unworkable’.

A consultation is underway for the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) which will be rolled out in 2025.

It will replace previous grant funding when Wales was part of the European Union.

The scheme will require farmers to farm sustainably by bringing their existing tree and woodland cover up to 10% – and earmark another 10% for habitat.

Farmers say this would never be practical whilst running a farm business and unions say the tree cover requirement represents a “major barrier” to scheme entry.

Cooperate

Cymdeithas yr Iaith campaigns for Welsh speakers rights to use the language in everyday aspects of life.

According to the movement, the job losses that would result from the scheme in its current form would worsen other problems facing rural Welsh-speaking communities, including depopulation and a shortage of affordable houses to buy and rent.

Robat Idris, Deputy Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Sustainable Communities Group, said: “43% of workers in the agricultural sector are Welsh speakers, the highest of any industry in Wales and it is an industry that is particularly strong in the language’s strongholds.

“Associated businesses are also among those who make the most use of the Welsh language. We share farmers’ concerns about job losses in the field as a result of the Government’s Sustainable Farming Plan, as is being warned by agricultural unions.

“The farming industry as it is is not sustainable unless farms turn into agri-businesses, and lose contact with the land. The Government’s plans could intensify the problem and force more farmers from the land, exacerbating depopulation which is already a problem due to a lack of houses to buy and rent within the reach of people on local wages.

“We are also concerned that non-agricultural land in Wales is being bought by foreign companies who want to take advantage of grants to plant trees, in order to sell the carbon credit to companies with a high carbon footprint. This sacrifices the farms of Wales on the public relations altar of polluting industries, which are given free rein.

“There is also the danger that all this will be lost as some take advantage of the farmers’ protest to push an anti-devolution and right-wing agenda.”

Legislation

According to Cymdeithas yr Iaith, a number of elements in the SFS would go against any long-term vision and action to maintain the economy and culture of Wales as well as the Welsh language.

They say this is contrary to the government’s aim of one million Welsh speakers by 2050 as well as the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

The organisation has questioned the purpose of this legislation if Welsh Government policies and fiscal decisions undermine them.

The uncertainty around the future of agricultural support in Wales comes against a backdrop of continuous bovine TB breakdowns and the slaughtering of thousands of Welsh cattle every year.

This is in addition to an all-Wales approach to bureaucratic pollution regulations which will cost the industry in excess of £400m to comply with.

Robat Idris said: “Nobody is satisfied with the current situation, so when revisiting and revising the scheme, the Welsh Government must listen to and work together with farmers to ensure there are no negative implications for communities.

“A truly inspiring vision could include methods of supporting not only farmers but also the wider society – it’s high time to reconnect people with the food on their plates.

“We see no future for family farms in the long term without us restoring the relationship between country and town in order to supply the environmental and social blessings of having healthy food produced here. That would be a real Green Wales.”

The Welsh Government says the scheme has been designed to keep farmers on the land in recognition that food production is vital for the nation.

The SFS consultation is in its final days and the Welsh Government has urged farmers to take part.

The Welsh Government was invited to comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

