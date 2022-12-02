AI technology data will give a better bus service in Wales, says Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales is working with specialist company Cityswift to use AI technology to improve the experience for bus passengers in Wales.

Through the data provided, TfW was able to access performance insights for five of Wales’ major bus operators in order to improve bus schedules and punctuality.

TfW says this will enable a much more reliable, convenient service for passengers with faster journey times.

Andrew Sherrington, Head of Bus Network and Service Development at TfW said: “CitySwift has given TfW a better holistic understanding of how the network moves. For the first time, we can access detailed punctuality, reliability, and efficiency insights across Wales’ five major bus operators.

“This new intelligence will enable us to work with operators to make the bus a more attractive service for the people of Wales.”

CitySwift’s Head of Growth, John Aloy said: “CitySwift is thrilled to support Transport for Wales on its mission to deliver safe, sustainable transport options to the people of Wales.

“Using CitySwift’s mobility intelligence to access performance insights, demand data, and revised schedules, the team at Transport for Wales can deliver a more attractive, reliable, and convenient bus service for the people of Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

