Air freight carrier chooses Cardiff Airport as new base

The UK’s largest widebody cargo aircraft operator has confirmed its new base at Cardiff Airport where it will launch regular services between China and Wales.

European Cargo’s second UK air freight base will begin operating with dedicated large Airbus aircraft from October 16.

The company will initially launch 3 weekly air freighter flights, later building to 4, with the ambition to increase the frequency further in the future.

European Cargo owns a fleet of 12 aircraft which are capable of non-stop flights over long distances carrying a maximum of 76 tonnes.

Investment

Recruitment is underway for the new operation which the airport says will benefit the Welsh economy.

The business already facilitates more than 4,000 jobs in Wales, by ensuring safe and secure Airport operations at Cardiff and St Athan Airports.

European Cargo says it chose to invest in the Welsh Government owned airport because of it operates 24/7 and provides easy access to the motorway network.

Demand

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said: “This is a fantastic and

exciting opportunity for the Airport and European Cargo. There is huge demand for air freighters in the marketplace and this investment in Wales is primarily down to the excellent facilities and teams we have at the Airport.

“We’re committed to diversifying our business for the benefit of Wales. We look forward to working with European Cargo to help make their new base a success.”

Jason Holt, European Cargo’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to announce this

exciting development at Cardiff Airport.

“As we continue to grow our business expanding outwards from Bournemouth, we see Wales as a fantastic place to invest in.

“Cardiff Airport has many advantages, including 24-hour operational facilities and easy road access to the motorway network. We look forward to working with the Airport team.”

