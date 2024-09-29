Alarming rise in Eating Disorders among young people in Wales

Over the last five years, the number of young adults in Wales seeking support for eating disorders has more than tripled.

An eating disorder charity operating in Wales, called Beat, revealed that between April 2019 and March 2020, they delivered an estimated 178 helpline sessions to 18 to 22-year-olds in Wales, but during the same period 5 years later, this number had ballooned to 724 contacts, a 307% increase.

This coupled with a significant rise between April 2023 and March 2024, when Beat delivered over eight times the number of helpline sessions to or about 18 to 22-year-olds in Wales, in comparison to before the pandemic, delivering 178 contacts between 2019/20 in that period and a staggering 1457 between 2023/24.

Crisis

Jo Whitfield, Beat’s National Lead for Wales, attributes this increase to the challenges faced by university students. “Going to university can be both exciting and stressful. New routines, flatmates, and cooking responsibilities can exacerbate or trigger eating disorders in those already vulnerable,” said Whitfield.

“We often speak to individuals who are worried about their relationship with food during this significant life transition.”

The data indicates that the pandemic has intensified existing issues, as many young people face heightened stress and anxiety during their university years. Factors such as living away from home for the first time, adjusting to new social dynamics, and the pressures of academic performance can significantly impact mental health.

Training

To address these trends, Beat is offering online and in-person spaces for its Bridging the Gap training program. This initiative aims to empower university staff to recognize the early warning signs of eating disorders and support affected students more effectively.

The training is tailored for professionals who work directly with students, including student union staff, teaching faculty, student wellbeing teams, and counsellors.

The course covers essential topics, such as Signs and Symptoms, Approaching Students, Recovery Monitoring and Challenges at University.

Erin Butler, a student who has struggled with anorexia since she was 15, said: “Once my health improved, I thought university would be my fresh start. But I realized that I couldn’t simply escape my eating disorder. I felt incredibly lonely, and the pressures of university life only intensified my struggles.”

Support

Jo Whitfield emphasizes the importance of community awareness in combatting these disorders: “It’s crucial for university staff to spot the early warning signs and know how to direct students to the support they need. Additionally, we encourage students to watch for their peers. Eating disorders can often be hidden, so awareness among students is equally important.”

Warning signs for eating disorders can include a fixation on dieting and exercise, heightened anxiety around meals, withdrawal from social activities and difficulty sleeping.

“We’re here to help not only those experiencing eating disorders but also their friends and families,” she added.

Beat’s Wales’ helpline is available on 0808 801 0433 and online here.

