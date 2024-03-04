Aldi achieves Welsh language certification

Aldi has achieved Cynnig Cymraeg certification from the Welsh Language Commissioner.

Wales’ fourth biggest grocer has been recognised for its commitment to roll out the Welsh language in all of its stores across Wales, and by doing so becomes the 100th organisation to be awarded the certification.

The Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer) is the official recognition of the Welsh Language Commissioner and is given to businesses that have supported the Commissioner’s long-term plan to ensure people can use the Welsh language in all aspects of their lives, in all parts of Wales.

Investment

Aldi has invested in the inclusion of the Welsh language in several ways in over 50 stores in Wales, including:

Self-checkout announcements and displays are bilingual

All signage in stores is displayed in Welsh or both Welsh and English

Welsh speaking store colleagues have the option to wear Iaith Gwaith badges and job titles are displayed in Welsh and English

Leaflets / marketing materials for new stores are printed in both Welsh and English

Announcements informing customers of tills opening and closing are bilingual

Own brand Welsh products have bilingual packaging, including milk, butter, cheese and meat

Dan Oakenfull, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, said: “It is important to Aldi to be a part of the local community and to be an inclusive retailer for all customers across the UK. We are passionate about the communities in which we operate and we want to champion things that matter most to our customers.

“This includes looking for ways to incorporate the Welsh language in these stores to uphold the heritage of communities as well as support the values that both our colleagues and customers hold.”

Delight

Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones, expressed her delight at Aldi’s commitment: “We are very excited to have Aldi on board and actively supporting our efforts to promote and facilitate the use of the Welsh language in everyday life.

“The Cynnig Cymraeg scheme gives businesses the opportunity to raise awareness of their Welsh language services that will in turn lead to an increase in the use of Welsh on a daily basis.”

“In congratulating Aldi on its success, I would like to encourage other similar organisations to work with us to develop and improve their Welsh language offer.”

Since launching the scheme in June 2020, 100 businesses and charities have had their Cynnig Cymraeg recognised, and the Commissioner’s office is working with many more organisations to develop their schemes.

