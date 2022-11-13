Alice Lowe’s reincarnation rom-com ‘Timestalker’ shooting in Wales

Shooting has commenced in Wales on Sightseers star, Alice Lowe’s reincarnation rom-com Timestalker, a tale of one woman’s unrequited love spanning several centuries.

The writer & director returns to the big screen following her directorial debut, Prevenge, and stars in the lead role, with an irreverent and hilarious dark sense of humour to her latest project.

She is joined by a talented cast including Jacob Anderson (Interview With The Vampire, Game Of Thrones), Aneurin Barnard (Time, David Copperfield), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education, Emma) and Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz, Paul).

Other cast members include Kate Dickie (The Witch, The Green Knight), Dan Skinner (Notes On Blindness, The Kennedy’s), and Mike Wozniak (Man Down, Horrible Histories) who were also in Prevenge, .

Timestalker follows hapless heroine Agnes (Alice Lowe) through time as she repeatedly falls for the wrong guy, dies a grim death, gets reincarnated a century later, before meeting him again and starting the cycle anew.

It is one story told over many periods, all with the messy thrills and spills that come with daring to follow your heart. Or maybe your loins…

The cast will recur throughout each historical period depicted in the romantic comedy, as the film travels in time as Alice’s heroine Agnes pursue the love of her many lives through various moments in history including 1680s Western Scotland; 1790s Rural England; 1980s Manhattan; and an apocalyptic 22nd Century.

With Timestalker, Alice teams up again with Welsh producer Vaughan Sivell and Western Edge Pictures.

Alice Lowe said: “This is such a magical project that has come together at the perfect time with the perfect cast and crew.

“It’s a time travelling journey we’re all on together and it feels extraordinary.”

Vaughan Sivell, added: “It’s great to be shooting this new adventure with Alice and this amazing cast. I can’t wait for audiences – to experience her version of history!”

Timestalker is the first project to be supported by Ffilm Cymru Wales and Creative Wales’ feature film production fund.

Earlier this year it was announced that Creative Wales’ production funding for film would be delivered via Ffilm Cymru Wales through a new collaboration for independent feature film with Welsh talent at its heart.

Ffilm Cymru’s Chief Executive Pauline Burt says: “It’s fantastic to see producers playing their part in building sector capacity and advancing working practice, wholeheartedly adopting the sustainability values of the Independent Film Production Fund.

“On Timestalker, Western Edge Pictures recruited trainees across the script, sound, camera and locations departments, and are focused on everyone in the cast and crew having a positive experience, learning from each other, and sharing that learning with the wider sector.”

Deputy Director for Creative Wales, Gerwyn Evans, added: “As with our other production funding, improving access to Welsh talent and opportunities for trainees is a key priority and I was glad to see eight trainees working on this film. I look forward to more exciting films being announced in the near future.”

