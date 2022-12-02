All 22 Wales Blue Flag Award beaches can keep their status next year

Wales has once again published stellar results for its bathing water quality standards, with 99% compliance and 85 of the 106 water bodies assessed achieving the top grade.

First-time entrants Penarth and Col-Huw beach in the Vale of Glamorgan made their debut by moving straight into the top ranked category, with the former’s application having been submitted by local resident and ‘wild swim’ enthusiast, James Tennet.

Welsh Government is today reminding the public that anyone can put forward their local swimming hotspot for consideration as a designated bathing water, which would see Natural Resources Wales collect and analyse water samples from May to September.

Categorised as either ‘Excellent’, ‘Good’, ‘Sufficient’, or ‘Poor’, 85 of the 106 water bodies assessed across Wales achieved top grade.

All 22 Blue Flag Award beaches can apply to retain their status for the 2023 bathing season, with Aberporth, Llandonna and Nolton Haven beaches also achieving an ‘excellent’ classification, an improvement on last year’s results.

Celebrating the news today is a group of intrepid ‘Dawnstalkers’ who welcome in a crisp December with a sunrise sea swim off Penarth beach.

Dawnstalkers is more than 100 members strong, its co-founder Grant Zehtmayer says, who dip in and out.

They meet every day before morning breaks, whatever the weather.

Penarth resident Grant started the group with Lene Chmiel, after challenging himself to get in the water every day whilst doing dry January during lockdown and feeling a need to ‘break out from the repression’.

‘Just, wow!’

Grant said: “Just, wow! I can’t believe Penarth has received ‘Excellent’ status – this is nothing short of amazing. I hope this opens up opportunities for our lovely seafront and Penarth in general, while giving confidence that our muddy sea is perfectly good to swim in.”

He added: “Dawnstalkers has changed my life. Knowing that everyday there will be someone ready to brave the cold sea with you is really quite special. Our amazing community are so supportive of each other and that in itself is a big positive tick for our mental health.

“Cold water swimming is a big mood boost as it produces serotonin and dopamine. Can you get a better start to your day than a happiness hit like that?”

Minister for Climate Change Julie James said: “Congratulations to Penarth and Col-Huw beaches, and all of those that have worked hard to reach the highest standards for our bathing waters in Wales.

“Cold water swimming is brilliant for your physical and mental health and if communities and friendships are created whilst doing it then we really have nothing to lose.

“We want to designate more waters, for example lakes and reservoirs, as bathing waters in Wales and encourage everyone of all shapes, sizes and abilities to don their costumes and brave our brisk waters in Wales.

“We will continue to work with Natural Resources Wales, local authorities and community groups as we think the challenge is more than worth it. Let’s get Wales top of the board for its wild swimming.”

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) visited all 106 designated bathing water sites and collected and analysed water quality samples throughout the 2022 bathing season.

While 85 of the 106 water bodies assessed achieved top grades, Marine Lake in Rhyl, an artificial lake used mainly for water sports, is the only site to be classified as poor.

Bathing quality

Bathing Water Regulations compliance by bathing water, 2022 Source: Natural Resources Wales 2022 Excellent 85 Good 16 Sufficient 4 Poor 1 Total compliant 105 Total bathing waters 106 % compliant 99.06% Country Bathing Water ID Bathing Water Name 2022 Compliance Wales 36050 Penarth Beach EXCELLENT Wales 36100 Jackson’s Bay Barry Island SUFFICIENT Wales 36200 Whitmore Bay Barry Island GOOD Wales 36300 Cold Knap Barry EXCELLENT Wales 36350 Col-Huw Beach (Llantwit Major) EXCELLENT Wales 36400 Southerndown EXCELLENT Wales 36500 Trecco Bay Porthcawl EXCELLENT Wales 36600 Sandy Bay Porthcawl EXCELLENT Wales 36700 Rest Bay Porthcawl EXCELLENT Wales 36800 Aberafan GOOD Wales 36900 Swansea Bay GOOD Wales 37000 Bracelet Bay EXCELLENT Wales 37100 Limeslade Bay GOOD Wales 37200 Langland Bay EXCELLENT Wales 37300 Caswell Bay EXCELLENT Wales 37400 Oxwich Bay EXCELLENT Wales 37500 Port Eynon Bay EXCELLENT Wales 37600 Rhossili EXCELLENT Wales 37700 Pembrey EXCELLENT Wales 37800 Pendine EXCELLENT Wales 37900 Amroth Central EXCELLENT Wales 37940 Wiseman’s Bridge GOOD Wales 37980 Coppet Hall EXCELLENT Wales 38000 Saundersfoot EXCELLENT Wales 38100 Tenby North GOOD Wales 38150 Castle Beach, Tenby EXCELLENT Wales 38200 Tenby South EXCELLENT Wales 38210 Penally EXCELLENT Wales 38220 Lydstep EXCELLENT Wales 38230 Manorbier EXCELLENT Wales 38235 Freshwater East EXCELLENT Wales 38238 Barafundle EXCELLENT Wales 38240 Broad Haven (South) EXCELLENT Wales 38248 Freshwater West EXCELLENT Wales 38250 West Angle EXCELLENT Wales 38255 Sandy Haven EXCELLENT Wales 38260 Dale EXCELLENT Wales 38280 Marloes Sands EXCELLENT Wales 38295 Little Haven EXCELLENT Wales 38300 Broad Haven (Central) EXCELLENT Wales 38340 Druidston Haven EXCELLENT Wales 38380 Nolton Haven EXCELLENT Wales 38400 Newgale EXCELLENT Wales 38460 Caerfai EXCELLENT Wales 38500 Whitesands EXCELLENT Wales 38520 Abereiddy EXCELLENT Wales 38540 Abermawr EXCELLENT Wales 38600 Newport North EXCELLENT Wales 38630 Poppit West EXCELLENT Wales 38640 Mwnt EXCELLENT Wales 38660 Aberporth EXCELLENT Wales 38670 Tresaith EXCELLENT Wales 38675 Penbryn EXCELLENT Wales 38680 Llangrannog EXCELLENT Wales 38685 Cilborth EXCELLENT Wales 38688 New Quay North GOOD Wales 38690 New Quay Harbour GOOD Wales 38700 Traeth Gwyn New Quay EXCELLENT Wales 38750 Llanrhystud EXCELLENT Wales 38800 Aberystwyth South EXCELLENT Wales 38900 Aberystwyth North GOOD Wales 38920 Clarach South GOOD Wales 39000 Borth EXCELLENT Wales 39050 Aberdyfi GOOD Wales 39070 Aberdyfi Rural EXCELLENT Wales 39100 Tywyn EXCELLENT Wales 39200 Fairbourne EXCELLENT Wales 39300 Barmouth EXCELLENT Wales 39350 Tal-y-Bont EXCELLENT Wales 39360 Dyffryn (Llanendwyn) EXCELLENT Wales 39400 Llandanwg EXCELLENT Wales 39500 Harlech EXCELLENT Wales 39600 Craig Du Beach Central EXCELLENT Wales 39700 Criccieth SUFFICIENT Wales 39790 Glan Don Beach EXCELLENT Wales 39800 Pwllheli EXCELLENT Wales 39900 Abersoch EXCELLENT Wales 39920 Porth Neigwl EXCELLENT Wales 39950 Aberdaron EXCELLENT Wales 39960 Morfa Nefyn EXCELLENT Wales 39970 Morfa Dinlle EXCELLENT Wales 39975 Llyn Padarn EXCELLENT Wales 39980 Llanddwyn EXCELLENT Wales 39985 Aberffraw EXCELLENT Wales 39990 Rhosneigr EXCELLENT Wales 39993 Silver Bay Rhoscolyn EXCELLENT Wales 39995 Borth Wen EXCELLENT Wales 40000 Trearddur Bay EXCELLENT Wales 40010 Porth Dafarch EXCELLENT Wales 40030 Church Bay EXCELLENT Wales 40050 Cemaes GOOD Wales 40085 Traeth Lligwy GOOD Wales 40100 Benllech EXCELLENT Wales 40105 St Davids – Benllech EXCELLENT Wales 40140 Llanddona EXCELLENT Wales 40170 Llanfairfechan EXCELLENT Wales 40180 Penmaenmawr EXCELLENT Wales 40200 Llandudno West Shore EXCELLENT Wales 40300 Llandudno North Shore GOOD Wales 40425 Colwyn Bay Porth Eirias EXCELLENT Wales 40450 Abergele (Pensarn) SUFFICIENT Wales 40500 Kinmel Bay (Sandy Cove) GOOD Wales 40550 Marine Lake, Rhyl POOR Wales 40600 Rhyl SUFFICIENT Wales 40650 Rhyl East GOOD Wales 40700 Prestatyn EXCELLENT

