All aboard the Llangollen Railway Festival

Llangollen will be the place to be this May, as the town again plays host to one of the UK’s largest garden railway festivals.

Over 50 of UK’s leading retailers have already confirmed attendance at the Town’s iconic pavilion with a fantastic selection of outstanding layouts of the larger scale in railway modelling, catering for all tastes – showing garden railways from different periods and countries.

The event is the brain child of Llangollen-based garden model railway enthusiast Keith Potts, who is expecting thousands to attend.

“Through the roof”

Previous festivals have been hugely popular in the town famous for its annual International Musical Eisteddfod and own its Steam Railway.

A garden railway or garden railroad is a model railway set up outdoors in a garden. Keith has his own garden railway, set up in his front garden on Horseshoe Pass View in the town.

Keith said: “Since we held our first garden railway festival in Llangollen in 2020, our festival has gone from strength to strength.

“Since Covid, the popularity of garden railways has gone through the roof.

“Llangollen is famous for its Steam Railway, but more and people are heading to this part of North Wales for our Garden Railway festival.

“Not only will you get to see some amazing model railways in action, but there will also be plenty of opportunities to meet fellow enthusiasts and learn about different railway models and layouts.

“The festival is set against the backdrop of the beautiful Llangollen countryside, and it’s a great opportunity to spend a day out with friends and family.

“Tickets are selling fast and the great things is that all accompanied children can attend for free.”

Packed event

The festival will feature over 50 exhibitors, as well as demonstrations of modelling techniques and larger scale and gauge societies, preservation and heritage societies and railway specialist interest groups.

There will also be locomotives running on various gauges, live steam, gas fired, digital and analogue operations.

The event is held at the Llangollen Pavilion on Saturday May 11 from 10am until 4.30pm.

