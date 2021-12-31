All eligible adults in Wales now offered booster Covid-19 jab

All health boards in Wales have confirmed that they have offered a booster vaccination appointment to all eligible adults.

Offers have been made to anyone eligible through a range of methods including letters, texts, online booking and walk-in options.

More than 1.5 million boosters have been given to date, with 81 per cent of over 50s receiving the booster dose.

Around 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above are currently eligible for the booster. Of those, 71 per cent of people have already had their booster. Health boards will be contacting everyone who couldn’t make their appointments this month and asking them to reschedule in January.

The Welsh Government’s Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “The response from the public has been outstanding and we want to thank everyone who kept their appointment and accepted the offer of their booster.

“A huge thank you also goes our NHS Wales teams, their partner organisations and all volunteers who have worked tirelessly through such a busy time to deliver this monumental task.

“Over the Christmas period we were pleased to see an increase in people coming forward to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine. Thank you to everyone who is still coming forward to get vaccinated.

“If you have yet to take up the offer, make getting your booster a new year’s resolution. Every vaccine given helps to Keep Wales Safe.”

The Welsh Government says that nobody will be left behind and anyone who wants to take up the offer of a first or second dose can still do so. Health boards are also following up on anyone who has so far not been able to take up their offer a booster.

If it has been three months since your second dose and you do not believe you have received a letter, call or text about a booster appointment, please contact your local health board. They will also have details on their website on what to do if you think you have been missed.