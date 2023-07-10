All the events taking place at Cadw sites this summer

Cadw is gearing up for a jam packed summer full of family fun activities at sites across Wales during the school holidays.

The Welsh Government’s historical environment service, is planning a wide range of Welsh culture and historical events at its 130 locations including Raglan Castle, Beaumaris Castle and Kidwelly Castle.

Families will be able to get hands-on with archery, archaeology and even enrol at Knight School.

Here are some of the top picks across the country over the summer months:

This summer, Cadw will re-launch an exciting experience for guests with a trail of relic photo spheres, giving a distinctive perspective of the various abbeys, castles and neolithic sites in which they are placed.

The installations will encourage visitors to challenge what they know of typical photography, as well as highlighting the preservation of the monuments over 10 years. The relics will form part of Visit Wales’ Year of Trails – with Wales by Trails story maps available to view on the Cadw website.

Relic location dates: Raglan Castle (27-28 July); Tintern Abbey (29-30 July); Blaenavon Ironworks (31 July-1 August); Porthgain Quarry and Harbour (7 August); Pentre Ifan Burial Chamber (8 August); Castell y Bere (10-11 August); Valle Crucis Abbey – (19-20 August); Caernarfon Castle – (21-22 August); Din Lligwy Hut Group – (23-24 August).

What better way to kick off the holidays than an archaeology taster day. Great for budding archaeologists or just those with a curious mind, visitors can have a dig in Rhuddlan Castle’s sandpit to see what surprises can be found.

There will also be medieval workshops, and storyteller Mair will share local legends and play her harp throughout the day.

Event info: Rhuddlan Castle – Friday 28th July, 11:00 – 15:00

Over the August bank holiday weekend, families can explore the fairytale castle on the outskirts of Cardiff like never before with a scavenger hunt in and around Castell Coch.

The hunt will take visitors on a quest inside and outside the castle, making exciting discoveries along the route – a great way to get out into nature.

Event info: Saturday 26th Aug – Monday 28th Aug, 11:00 – 15:00 – Tickets will need to be booked online in advance.

Get up close to magnificent birds of prey at Laugharne Castle’s falconry event.

With a variety of species on display, you’ll have the opportunity to learn about these majestic creatures from the experts themselves. The displays will run twice a day at 12pm and 3pm and are not to be missed.

Event info: Sunday 27th Aug – Monday 28th Aug, 11:00 – 16:00

This medieval festival at Anglesey’s Beaumaris Castle will show what life was really like in the medieval times as knights, lords and ladies, musicians and jesters transport visitors back to the period.

Visit the medieval encampment to see demonstrations on arrow making, how to wear armour, as well as listening to grim stories of torture from the castle executioner. The day will culminate with a battle between Lord Gerard de Rhodes and Captain Nicholas Horton, to see who can claim the castle’s victory.

Event info: Saturday 26th Aug – Monday 28th Aug, 10:00 – 17:00

This August, head down to Kidwelly Castle to see Juggling Jim for some fun for the whole family.

With a mixture of circus workshops and silly knight school for children, there’s an opportunity for everyone to have a go. Visitors can also try their hand at being a jester themselves, learning skills such as juggling, diabolo, plate spinning and more.

Event info: Tuesday 1st Aug – Wednesday 2nd Aug, 11:00 – 16:00

Over the summer holiday, take part in Tretower’s Summer Quest to find all the hidden treasure before Walter the Wrecker of Dunraven Castle arrives and causes too much havoc.

The route will take you around the castle and its grounds, searching for Walter’s treasure in a race against time.

Event info: Saturday 22nd July – Sunday 3rd September, 10:00 – 17:00

Wanted: individuals to train as loyal knights of Harlech Castle.

Every Tuesday during the summer holidays, children can see whether they have what it takes to become a loyal knight and protect one of Edward I’s mightiest castles.

Event info: 25th July, 1st Aug, 8th Aug, 15th Aug, 22nd Aug, 11:00 – 16:00

Chepstow Castle’s Jester School is the perfect way for children to see whether they would make the cut to entertain medieval lords, ladies and their guests.

The castle’s resident jester, Juggling Jim, will be on hand to teach the tricks of plate spinning, juggling and tightrope walking to become a pro in the game.

If that’s not enough, you can also learn about the history of this magnificent clifftop fortress and its 900-year history in a popular location in Welsh history.

Event info: Saturday 22nd July – Sunday 23rd July, 10:00 – 16:00

For those who want to explore sites further afield, but are unable to travel, five new virtual tours are now available on the Cadw website: Tinkinswood Burial Chamber, Strata Florida Abbey, Chepstow Castle, Tretower Court and Castle and Kidwelly Castle.

Powered by advanced 3D scanning technology, these virtual visits will allow people to immerse themselves in Wales’ religious relics, historic homes, Roman remains and more, exploring Wales’ sites like never before.

Cadw’s Virtual Visits can be accessed here.

The events planned by Cadw for this year’s summer holidays are designed to cater to a wide range of interests and ages, offering a sense of adventure for a great day out and make lifelong memories.

You can find a full list of events on Cadw’s website: https://cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on/find-a-cadw-event

For those looking to take advantage of the events available during the summer holidays, Cadw membership offers free event entry and unlimited access to over 130 historic places across Wales, offering a unique way to explore Wales’ rich heritage.

There are over 130 historic places to visit and 1,000 reasons for us all to become a Cadw member. Find out more at https://www.cadwmembership.service.gov.wales/

