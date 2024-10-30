All the Halloween activites taking place at Cadw locations across Wales

Cadw is celebrating spooky season with special events at historic locations across Wales this week.

Whether you’re after paranormal experiences, a bit of history with your horror or prefer a fun-filled day out with the family, Cadw’s activities have something for everyone.

There is a mixture of free and ticketed events over the Halloween half term – so be sure to plan ahead and book your experiences.

South Wales

We’re Going on a Ghost Hunt at Raglan Castle.

Raglan Castle will host a ghastly ghost hunt on Halloween where children and adults alike can compete to see how many ghosts they can find within one of the grandest Welsh castles.

Thursday 31st October – 9:30 – 17:00

Ghost Tours at (Chepstow Castle)

An event which is suitable for adults only, Chepstow Castle’s custodians, both past and present, will give eye-witness accounts of paranormal activity in the castle.

Learn of the residents who once lived inside the walls of this ancient castle through an evening of ghost stories, historic folklore and ancient legends.

Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November, 19:00 – 20:30 – Booking is required.

Roman Spooktacular Trail at Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths

Wednesday 30th October – Sunday 3rd November, 10:00-16:00

Spooky Halloween Week at Blaenafon Ironworks

Wednesday 30th October – Friday 1st November, 11:00-15:00

Mini Pumpkin Decorating at Chepstow Castle

Wednesday 30th October – Sunday 3rd November, 10:00-15:00

North Wales

Escape the Warlock’s Chamber at Castell Conwy

In true escape room style, uncover the secrets of Conwy Castle’s notorious magician, Maldwyn mab Diafol this Halloween.

His empty prison cell remains a mystery even seven hundred and twenty years after his disappearance.

At this event, suitable for those aged 10+, visitors can put themselves in Maldwyn’s shoes and attempt to flee the magnificent medieval fortress.

For teams of 2 – 6 players, visitors will need to pay £4 per player (in addition to normal admission charge).

Wednesday 30th October to Sunday 3rd November, 11:00 – 16:00

Plas Mawr’s Halloween events

It’s Britain’s finest town house of the golden Elizabethan age, but do you dare to enter Plas Mawr after dark?

A Halloween evening tour with ghost stories will guarantee to bring shivers down the strongest spines.

Two events – October 31st, 16:30-18:00 & 18:15-19:45 – Booking is required.

Plas Mawr will also host a day of spooky Halloween fun – a perfect activity for children during the holidays. Face painting will be available, so come dressed in your most haunted attire.

Thursday 31st October, 10:00-16:00

Spooky Tales and Trails at Castell Rhuddlan

Thursday 31st October, 11:00 – 15:00

Mid Wales

Tretower’s Trail of Terrible Tales

On the eve and day of Halloween, Tretower’s monumental court and castle will invite families to try the Halloween trail and discover the terrible tales that surround various inhabitants of Tretower.

If visitors dare to finish, they’ll be rewarded with a sweet (but spooky) treat.

Visitors can also dress up as their favourite spooky character for the occasion.

Weds 30th and Thurs 31st October, 10:00-16:00

For those looking to take advantage of the events available during the October half term holidays, Cadw membership offers free event entry and unlimited access to over 130 historic places across Wales, offering a unique way to explore Wales’ rich heritage.

Children also go free with any adult membership.

