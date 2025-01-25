All-Wales code of conduct for bait collection launched

Concerns about the collection of live bait used for sea angling and its impact on the health of protected habitats along the Welsh coastline have led to the creation of an all-Wales code of conduct.

Bait can be collected by overturning boulders to collect the crabs underneath, by digging for worms or by burying objects such as tyres in sediment to attract crabs – a process known as crab tiling.

A partnership led by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) including Bangor University and Angling Cymru Sea Anglers, funded by the Welsh Government’s Nature Networks Bait Collection Project, has drawn up the code, made up of five key principles, which will give affected habitats a better chance at recovery by reducing the impact of collection practices.

Sensitive habitats to avoid collecting in include saltmarshes, honeycomb reef, seagrass and muddy gravels.

Bait shops across Wales are now being offered copies of the code.

Launch

Dewi Evans, Project Officer for NRW’s Bait Collection project, said: “We are very pleased to launch the new all-Wales Code of Conduct for bait collection, which provides recommendations and advice on bait collection practices.

“We’ve worked with partners across Wales to bring this together. The new code works on five key principles: only take what you need, leave as you find, be a shoreline guardian, be legally aware, and be smart and stay safe.

“We are distributing the advice in different ways, including at bait shops across Wales, and through Angling Cymru Sea Anglers, so bait collectors and sea anglers can get access to the new code of conduct.”

John O’Connor, Chairman of Angling Cymru Sea Anglers, said: “This is excellent news for all sea anglers, experienced and new. It is a much-needed update to previous guides to sustainable bait collection with minimum disturbance and damage to the environment in which our baits are found.

“This should ensure these habitats remain in good condition to provide a sustainable source of our fresh wild bait for the future.”

Dr Liz Morris-Webb of Bangor University’s School of Ocean Science, said: “We wholeheartedly support the new all-Wales Code of Conduct for bait collection.

“It has been a pleasure working with a range of partners across Wales to co-develop this revised guidance and hope that the adoption of the five simple principles leads to real benefits for Welsh coastal habitats, bait species and anglers themselves.”

This project is funded through the Welsh Government’s Nature Networks Programme, to strengthen the resilience of Wales’s protected land and marine sites. This investment will help halt and reverse the loss and decline of habitats and species and put Wales on a solid footing on the path to nature’s recovery.

You can find a copy of the code here

