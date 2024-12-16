Alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo denies claims and criticises ‘political climate’

Alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who forged links with the Duke of York and mixed with other British establishment figures, insisted he has “done nothing wrong or unlawful”.

Mr Yang said it was “entirely untrue” to claim he was involved in espionage and said he was a victim of a “political climate” which had seen a rise in tensions between the UK and China.

Businessman Mr Yang became a “close” confidant of the Duke of York and has also been pictured with senior politicians including Lord David Cameron and Baroness Theresa May.

Statement