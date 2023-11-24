Alleged far-right extremist teen from Swansea admits assault on woman

An alleged far-right extremist teenager from Swansea has admitted assaulting a woman earlier this year.

Alex Hutton, 18, from Morriston in Swansea, south Wales pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 20.

He also admitted having a bladed article in a public place in November and breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed on September 9 2021.

He was not asked to enter pleas to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and disseminating terrorist publications.

Homemade video

The terrorism offence, alleged to have taken place on a date between September 24 to November 16, is understood to relate to an extreme right-wing homemade video.

The defendant, who is also known as Alex Edwards, entered his pleas at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a plea and case management hearing for April 12 and a provisional trial from July 2.

The senior judge said the case would be heard by a judge at Winchester Crown Court.

Hutton was remanded into custody until the next hearing.

