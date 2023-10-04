Allotment funds application refused by town council

Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

A town councillor says he will resubmit an application for thousands of pounds to pay for a disabled toilet and raised-bed planters at an allotment after a town council rejected the submission.

Cllr Andrew Wood says he is disappointed that Abergele Town Council turned down an application for the facilities submitted by the Abergele Allotments Association.

Cllr Wood owns the land adjacent to Gwyrch Castle, which got planning permission for the allotments in July, and says the project will benefit the wider community.

Abergele Town Council’s place plan committee decides where section 106 funds allocated by Conwy County Council can be spent in the community.

Section 106 is a scheme where developers agree to put money into community projects as part of a planning application.

But town councillors refused to give the association the money, a decision made behind closed doors. It is not known how much was applied for, but the sum is thought to be tens of thousands of pounds.

Now Cllr Wood says he plans to resubmit a future application.

“The application solely centered on monies to provide an additional dual disabled toilet facility and raised bed planters for wheelchair users, as a planned addition to the allotment project for 50 allotments for the residents,” he said.

“The Abergele allotment allocation of section 106 has sat there in CCBC account since 2015, and officers have confirmed that there are no plans to allocate the money in the future to any other allotments in the area.

“Officers fully supported the use of the monies and rightly so, for this disabled and environmental provision that other allotment sites locally do not provide, and I have asked a local resident paralysed in a motorcycle accident to help and advise with the design and use along with other third parties as a practical step.”

Applications

He added: “The decision not to award the provision at this moment by Abergele Town Council members on the Abergele place plan board for the above facility is hugely disappointing for our local disabled and elderly residents that simply want, need, and deserve a suitable inclusive provision.

“This will slow that project down, but it will be provided for our disabled residents in 2024. I would like to thank CCBC officers for their support and advice in the application, which will be resubmitted in a few months’ time.”

Conwy’s planning committee voted unanimously in favour of an application for allotments in July.

Although Cllr Andrew Wood, a member of Conwy’s planning committee, owned the land, he said the 50 allotments adjacent to Gwyrch Castle would benefit the community.

But the planning application split feeling in the town with some members of the community supporting the allotments and others fearing the plans could create noise, parking problems, and an increase in traffic in the area.

A spokeswoman for Abergele Town Council commented: “It was resolved to refuse the request for section 106 funding.”

Conwy County Council was contacted for a comment.

