Almost 12,000 babies and children in Wales supported by baby banks in last year

Almost 12,000 babies and children in poverty across Wales have been supported by a baby bank in the last year, new data from the Baby Bank Alliance reveals.

With nearly one in three children in Wales now living in poverty (29%), baby banks have responded by giving families over 18,700 items such as warm clothes, books, baby toiletries and equipment.

The findings paint a concerning picture as the Baby Bank Alliance today joins calls for the UK government to abolish the cruel two-child limit, one of the main drivers of rising child poverty in the country. Baby banks across the UK have seen a 54.4% increase in referrals for their services between 2021 and 2023.

Rising tide

Figures from 148 baby banks reveal 199,180 babies and children living in poverty across the UK and the Channel Islands have been supported by one in 2023 alone.

With over 300 baby banks in the UK, the alliance estimates they have helped at least tens of thousands more. Baby banks supported 161,496 children in England, 11,889 in Wales, 15,546 in Scotland and 8,973 in Northern Ireland.

Babies and children have been deeply affected by the worst cost of living crisis in 40 years following a devastating pandemic, impacting their development and lifelong health. The two-child limit has exacerbated these crises for families.

To help tackle the rising tide of poverty, baby banks are supporting their communities with pre-loved essentials like baby clothes, children’s toys, beds and buggies.

Essential

Often run by volunteers out of community halls, garages, warehouses and even living rooms, baby banks support families not only by providing essentials within their community but through creating welcoming spaces. They are a place to connect to relieve the stresses and strains of being a parent and alleviate the ongoing pressure of the cost of living. And they encourage other families to donate pre-loved items, creating a more sustainable world.

Tracey Morgan is the child and family organiser at Splice Children and Family Project Ltd in Bridgend, overseeing the baby bank which has been running since the start of 2018. The charity was established in 2005 and has been a registered charity since 2008 and are currently supporting 600 families.

Tracey said: “Each family holds a special place in our hearts and there is always a family story that stays with you such as when we were delivering Christmas hampers out to families and the little one wrote to a letter afterwards to us.

“It was saying how ‘mummy cried when the elves turned up at the door with food for Christmas’ – because they didn’t have anything.

“We are really pleased to become members of the Baby Bank Alliance. With everybody coming together, hopefully it’s going to give us a little bit of power with the local and UK government because there are so many families out there that need baby banks help.”

Crisis

Vicky, who works full time at a supermarket and whose family received support from Splice baby bankbecause of the cost of living crisis said: “With the cost of living at the moment it didn’t matter what we saved, it was never enough.

“But the baby bank has been a great help providing us with formula, nappies, wet wipes, food pouches when my son started weaning, snacks, everything you’d need for a baby.

“The price of things have just been going through the roof. I work in a supermarket so I’ve seen the prices change, simple things like beans have gone from 40p to 80p. All of these things add up, it’s tough.”

Despite feeling daunted at first, Vicky would encourage other parents who are struggling to ask for help. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she adds. “You don’t have to struggle. We first started coming here when my son was two months old so his personality has changed and he’s always smiling when he comes in and sees the staff. Everyone is so friendly and welcoming.”

Urgency

Hannah Pentith, Executive Lead of the Baby Bank Alliance, said: “These new figures reveal the shocking scale of child poverty in the UK and the urgency of action needed to tackle it.

“Bringing a child into the world is one of the most precious moments for any parent, and yet so many begin this journey without the essentials every baby needs. It’s unacceptable that parents or carers should be agonising over the cost of everyday items.

“Some children don’t have the little things we all take for granted every day; a book to read, a warm blanket to cuddle up with or a pram so mum or dad can take them to the park. The impact of this can follow a child for the rest of their lives.

“Baby banks are stepping up by normalising reuse of essentials, protecting our planet, alleviating the impact of material deprivation and building a community to help each other through difficult times.”

First

The Alliance is the first of its kind, with over 150 baby bank members and growing. Formed by Save the Children UK, Purposeful Ventures, Little Village and the Baby Bank Network Bristol, the alliance increases access to funding, goods and volunteers for the 300-plus baby banks in the UK.

It also provides training and resources they need to run effectively to continue to meet the rising needs of families in their local communities.

Sophie Livingstone, Chair of the Baby Bank Alliance, said: “Unfortunately, today’s figures aren’t a surprise – we want the surprise to be a significant commitment to tackling child poverty from our new government, starting by putting an end to the two-child limit.

“All children should have a safe place to sleep, warm clothes, shoes that fit. Yet with low wages, insecure work prospects and unaffordable childcare, far too many families are struggling to afford these vital things. Without baby banks across the UK providing this incredible safety net, thousands of children would be missing out.

“The Baby Bank Alliance’s mission is to support and advocate for UK baby banks so that every child has the essentials they need to thrive. There is power in our numbers.

“With stubbornly high child poverty rates, there has never been a more important time for baby banks to unite so they can keep reaching the families that need them and to make sure the new UK government makes tackling child poverty the priority it should be.”

