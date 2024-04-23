Almost 1,500 people object to potential closure of a village primary school

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Almost 1,500 people have officially objected to the potential closure of a village school with fewer than 50 pupils.

A decision on the future of Rhigos Primary School in the Cynon Valley is due to be made by Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s cabinet on Monday, April 29.

If approved, it will see pupils transferring to Hirwaun Primary School by no later than this September, but 1,495 people have objected to the plan during the public consultation.

There were 1,440 objections received during the objection period in January and February and 55 during the consultation period in October and November last year.

The objections raised issues such as additional learning needs (ALN), admissions, extracurricular activities, breakfast clubs, the building’s condition, the community impact, educational outcomes, pupil numbers, and capacity and rural school categorisation.

They also mentioned transport and travel, the impact on pupils, staff, and parents and carers, finance and effective financial management, alternative options and the legitimacy of the consultation process.

In January, the proposal was “called in” to the overview and scrutiny committee which decided not to refer it back to the cabinet for reconsideration.

Catchment area

It is proposed to extend the catchment area of Hirwaun Primary School to incorporate the current catchment area of Rhigos Primary School.

The capacity of Hirwaun Primary School is 394 plus nursery and the admission number for pupils aged four into the reception class at the school is 56 with 60 nursery places.

The objection report said pupils will be provided with transport in accordance with the council’s transport policy.

The report for cabinet said the council has a “statutory duty through its approach to the organisation and leadership arrangements of schools to maintain the efficiency and effectiveness of provision to ensure that all schools are well placed to deliver high quality education that meets the needs of the community and makes best use of public funding”.

It said Rhigos Primary School is RCT’s smallest school and the number of pupils joining it has been in steady decline, with that trend expected to continue over the next five years.

Reduced

The report added that since the start of the consultation period, the number of statutory school-aged pupils at Rhigos Primary School has reduced from 51 to 46.

It said: “Allowing surplus places to remain high through inaction would directly and negatively affect the future financial viability of Rhigos Primary School and impact children’s education in the future.

“Rhigos Primary School’s budget, with a diminishing income, would have less money for staff salaries, curriculum activities, equipment, running costs and maintenance of the school estate and would struggle to maintain their current good education offer.

“The proposal seeks to provide the opportunity for more pupils to benefit from the significant investment delivered via the WG’s Sustainable Communities for Learning programme in the Cynon Valley.

“Consultation outcomes suggest there is strong opposition to the proposal, however, the rationale for change highlights many potential benefits.”

The report said Estyn has confirmed the proposal is likely to, at least, maintain the standard of education provision and outcomes for pupils in the area. Its response further states the “local authority has set out a clear rationale for its proposal. It outlines strongly the many advantages of closing Rhigos Primary School, with all pupils transferring to Hirwaun Primary School”.

The recommendation is that cabinet members consider the contents of the objection report and formally approve the proposal as consulted upon, with no amendments, allowing it to progress.

