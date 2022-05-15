Almost a quarter in Wales think monarchy should end with the Queen, poll suggests

Almost a quarter of people in Wales think that the monarchy should end with the Queen, a new survey has suggested.

The poll by the think tank British Future found that with don’t knows removed 23% in Wales thought the monarchy should end at the end of the Queen’s reign.

However, the figure for Wales was lower than both Scotland and England, where 40% and 26% thought the same.

Support for the monarchy was also higher in Wales than elsewhere in the UK. With don’t knows removed, 70% in Wales thought it should continue ‘for the foreseeable future’ while 68% and 51% in England and Scotland thought the same.

The poll suggested that support for the Royals might dip over time however as only 47% of 18-24-year-olds across the UK wanted to keep the monarchy.

The survey was released in order to coincide with the four day Queen’s Jubilee on the weekend starting on 2 June.

73% of people in Wales and two-thirds across England said they were interested in the Jubilee. However, only 48% in Scotland showed a similar enthusiasm.

The findings are included in a forthcoming British Future report looking at how attitudes have changed in the 10 years since the last jubilee. Polling was carried out for the study by FocalData.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

