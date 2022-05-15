Almost a quarter in Wales think monarchy should end with the Queen, poll suggests
Almost a quarter of people in Wales think that the monarchy should end with the Queen, a new survey has suggested.
The poll by the think tank British Future found that with don’t knows removed 23% in Wales thought the monarchy should end at the end of the Queen’s reign.
However, the figure for Wales was lower than both Scotland and England, where 40% and 26% thought the same.
Support for the monarchy was also higher in Wales than elsewhere in the UK. With don’t knows removed, 70% in Wales thought it should continue ‘for the foreseeable future’ while 68% and 51% in England and Scotland thought the same.
The poll suggested that support for the Royals might dip over time however as only 47% of 18-24-year-olds across the UK wanted to keep the monarchy.
The survey was released in order to coincide with the four day Queen’s Jubilee on the weekend starting on 2 June.
73% of people in Wales and two-thirds across England said they were interested in the Jubilee. However, only 48% in Scotland showed a similar enthusiasm.
The findings are included in a forthcoming British Future report looking at how attitudes have changed in the 10 years since the last jubilee. Polling was carried out for the study by FocalData.
Only a quarter?
This reflects on your reading,Daily Mail readers would think it was far to many.May I further suggest that there are more of them than of us.
It’s 100% in our house
Another way of putting it would be’more than three quarters of the Welsh want to retain the monarchy’,it all depaends on your point of view but I think Prince Charles can relax about it.You also suggest that the monarchists will die out this is true,but young republicans can change into old monarchists.By the way,I am a lifelong Welsh Nationalist and thoroughly agnostic about the monarchy.
British Future just another “independent” London based think tank claiming charitable status, run by a Mr Katwala who appears to think everyone should claim their Englishness???
Some regular contributors to nation Cymru make the simple error of equating Monarchists to Elizabethans ( a term well used in Australia 🇦🇺 and New Zealand 🇳🇿 plus Canada 🇨🇦…….) The service and tolerance of this fine lady need to be acknowledged for their fortitude and success in a difficult role and at 97 she certainly has done her bit. As we near the conclusion of the second Elizabeth Age …..we need a national conversation in Wales as to direction, purpose and shape of our needs and aspirations for a Head of State. My own preference is for a directly… Read more »
Some regular contributors to nation Cymru make the simple error of equating Monarchists to Elizabethans
_________
Well, I’m sure a lot of us aren’t Carlists … 😉
Saith deg mlynedd ar sgwlcs. Pwy sy’n dweud nad yw’r Wladwriaeth Les yn gofalu am hawlwyr.
I wonder how many English people living in Wales were asked this question and then included in the survey results.
Exactly. There’s a world of difference between a Cymro/Cymraes and somebody who just lives here.
Ask most of these people why they want to retain the monarchy and the best argument they can come up with is tourism. Yet the entire basis for the supposed evidence for their value to tourism is the visitor numbers to any attraction even tangentially related to the monarchy. I’d like to see some surveys carried out as to the actual reasons people choose to visit these attractions, because I don’t believe that the continued existence of the monarchy plays that significant a role. The interest in our historical attractions is, after all, historical. And I would wager that the… Read more »
To confirm your view – take France, no monarchy for over 200 years but millions still visit Versailles and other ex-royal castles and palaces.
I’ve heard that the Place de la Concorde is pretty popular with the tourists too.