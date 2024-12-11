New figures have revealed that almost half of Welsh people don’t know how to cook Christmas dinner, with even fewer able to rustle up a festive pudding.

The country’s ‘concerning’ cooking decline has been uncovered in a major study by electrical retailer AO.com.

It found that just 59% of respondents would be able to make a Christmas dinner, 55% could tackle fish and chips, and 45% could whip up a classic shepherd’s pie.

Furthermore, just 66% could make a fry up breakfast, and 60% could cook bangers and mash.

Classic desserts are clearly a struggle for Welsh people too – with low percentages saying they’d feel confident cooking a Christmas pudding (17%), sticky toffee pudding (19%) or jam roly poly (19%).

AO.com’s survey results have been revealed as the national retailer launches a new campaign to get Brits back into the kitchen – sharing tips, advice and recipe hacks to help the nation rediscover their love for cooking.

Commenting on the results, Jay Lockton, oven expert at AO.com, said: “Kitchens should be a place of creativity and joy, but our data shows that a lot of people in Wales are losing confidence in preparing even the simplest of British dishes.

“It’s not just about tradition, cooking can bring people together and create lasting memories. We want to reignite that passion and show people that with the right tools and some easy tips, anyone can cook their favourite meals from scratch.”

Nationwide, the data found Gen Z – people between the age of 16 and 27 – to be least confident when it comes to baking great British classics, with just a quarter (26%) saying they would feel confident cooking a shepherd’s pie, and under half (43%) knowing how to make a full English.

The survey showed Gen Z’s Millennial counterparts (aged between 28 and 43) only fare slightly better at making British classics, with most respondents not sure how to make bangers and mash (just 45% said they can), a roast dinner (46%), shepherd’s pie (39%) or Christmas pudding (15%).

It also revealed how culinary confidence increases with age – with Baby Boomers (aged 60-78) far more adept at cooking British classics. The vast majority of this age group said they would have no problem making a full English breakfast (81%), bangers and mash (78%) or shepherd’s pie (71%).

Jay Lockton added: “Based on our findings, many younger people may be opting for convenience foods or takeaways due to their busy schedules and the perception that cooking from scratch is time-consuming or difficult.

“But with simple guidance and the right tools, we believe everyone can rediscover the joy and simplicity of homemade meals.”

In light of the findings AO.com has released a recipe hub to get more Brits back into baking.

